As Clorox Co (CLX) Shares Rose, Cypress Capital Group Has Lifted by $373,600 Its Position; Restructuring Capital Associates LP Lifted Its Stake in Macys (M) by $4.99 Million as Shares Declined

Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Clorox Co (CLX) by 122.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group bought 2,335 shares as the company's stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 4,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $680,000, up from 1,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Clorox Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $158.28. About 1.29M shares traded or 38.62% up from the average. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500.

Restructuring Capital Associates Lp increased its stake in Macys Inc (M) by 53.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp bought 207,716 shares as the company's stock declined 2.74% . The hedge fund held 595,216 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.30M, up from 387,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp who had been investing in Macys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.69% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $17.1. About 21.63M shares traded or 93.06% up from the average. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500.

More notable recent The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.6% Yield – Yahoo Finance" on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Wall Street Red in the 1st Trading Day of September – Yahoo Finance" published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Clorox Co (CLX) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance" on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Clorox Company (CLX) – Yahoo Finance" published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "Should We Worry About The Clorox Company's (NYSE:CLX) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited reported 6,222 shares stake. Greenleaf Tru stated it has 0.01% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 4,700 shares. International Grp accumulated 125,217 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0.03% or 145,876 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 47,000 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bryn Mawr reported 22,575 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Moreover, Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Kornitzer Ks accumulated 285,047 shares. Whittier Trust Communication invested in 5,874 shares. Hbk LP has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, Alaska-based fund reported 85,205 shares. 5,565 are held by Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Loudon Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.54% or 4,590 shares. Arete Wealth Advisors Ltd Llc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).