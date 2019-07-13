As Clorox Co (CLX) Share Price Declined, Cypress Capital Group Has Boosted by $373,600 Its Holding; Entegris (ENTG) Holder Daruma Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake by $8.80 Million

Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Clorox Co (CLX) by 122.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group bought 2,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $680,000, up from 1,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Clorox Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $158.06. About 745,366 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 24.60% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 16/03/2018 – CAFC: AUTO-KAPS, LLC v. CLOROX COMPANY [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1456 – 2018-03-16; 12/03/2018 Clorox Announces Agreement To Acquire Nutranext, A Leader In Dietary Supplements; 27/03/2018 – FTC: 20180921: The Clorox Company; HPH Specialized International Fund 1, LP; 20/03/2018 – Health & Wellness Platform Anchored By Vanterra Capital Acquired By Clorox CLX; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Had Seen FY18 EPS $6.17-$6.37; 19/04/2018 – Mohsenian says some of the challenges Clorox faces are pricing pressures and a shift away from “large established brands towards smaller brands” by consumers; 30/04/2018 – Clorox at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL SAYS ADDITIONAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL SAYS CO, ALONGSIDE WM PARTNERS HAS AGREED TO SELL HEALTH & WELLNESS PLATFORM TO CLOROX CO FOR $700 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Revises FY18 View for Nutranext Acquisition, Effective Tax Rate

Daruma Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Entegris Inc (ENTG) by 22.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daruma Capital Management Llc sold 251,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 867,461 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.96M, down from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daruma Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Entegris Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $36.65. About 1.10 million shares traded. Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has risen 6.21% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTG News: 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q Adj EPS 47c; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Sees 2Q Adj EPS 42c-Adj EPS 47c; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Reports Record Sales and Earnings in First Quarter of 2018; 27/04/2018 – Entegris at Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference May 14; 01/05/2018 – Entegris to Participate in the Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference; 15/05/2018 – Entegris Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 16/05/2018 – Entegris Revenue May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain; 29/03/2018 – Praxair Technology, Inc. vs Entegris, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 03/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within NetScout, Entegris, Pinnacle Entertainment, First Foundatio

Analysts await Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, down 12.24% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.49 per share. ENTG’s profit will be $58.28M for 21.31 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Entegris, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ENTG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 136.00 million shares or 2.93% more from 132.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Silvercrest Asset Group Inc Inc Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.09% or 250,225 shares. Etrade Cap Ltd Liability has 34,990 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 117,186 shares. 193,025 were accumulated by Sei Invests. Virtu Limited Com owns 0.02% invested in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) for 8,367 shares. Nwq Communications Limited Liability Company accumulated 875,659 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). 71,522 were accumulated by Dupont Cap Corp. Engineers Gate Manager Lp invested 0.17% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). 7,435 were accumulated by Sg Americas Secs Limited. Shapiro Management owns 4.65M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa reported 1.35M shares. Colorado-based Alps has invested 0% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Fmr Limited Company holds 6.33 million shares. State Street owns 2.82 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Daruma Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion and $879.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cubic Corp (NYSE:CUB) by 58,114 shares to 540,859 shares, valued at $30.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 15,748 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,886 shares, and has risen its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI).

More notable recent Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Highwoods Properties Inc (HIW) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Entegris Inc (ENTG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Creating Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Add Up The Pieces: SDVY Could Be Worth $24 – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Entegris and Versum Materials to Combine in $9 Billion Merger of Equals to Create A Premier Specialty Materials Company – Business Wire” with publication date: January 28, 2019.

More notable recent The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Clorox declares $1.06 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on May 21, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Clorox vs. Colgate-Palmolive – The Motley Fool” published on January 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “How Safe Is Clorox’s Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” on February 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Clorox Company: 1 Top Dividend Stock For 2019… And Beyond – Seeking Alpha” published on January 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Clorox Still Too Pricey – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 13, 2018.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.63 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Holderness Invests Company reported 2,727 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Peninsula Asset holds 1.56% or 13,460 shares in its portfolio. Edgestream Prtn Lp owns 0.7% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 29,544 shares. Hanseatic Management Ser has 3,715 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Ltd has invested 0.02% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp Tn holds 0.01% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) or 321 shares. The California-based Grassi Investment Mngmt has invested 0.14% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Wetherby Asset Mngmt reported 0.09% stake. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd reported 1,582 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 664,901 shares. Godsey & Gibb reported 0.03% stake. Prudential has 0.04% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 147,628 shares. New York-based Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii has invested 2.83% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). 375 were reported by First Corp In. Culbertson A N & has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).