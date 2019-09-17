As Clorox Co (CLX) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Northeast Investment Management Increased Position; Darden Restaurants (DRI) Stock Rose While Northpointe Capital Has Trimmed Its Holding by $3.29 Million

Northpointe Capital Llc decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 84.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northpointe Capital Llc sold 27,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 5,141 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $626,000, down from 32,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $126.91. About 1.27 million shares traded or 3.98% up from the average. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 12/03/2018 – Darden: Bradley Blum Resigns From Board; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Net $217.8M; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.71, EST. $1.64; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN WILL NOT OFFER BUY-ONE-TAKE-ONE OLIVE GARDEN DEAL IN 4Q; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Rev $2.13B; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Back FY18 Sales Growth View of 13%; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 12c/Basic Class B Shr; 16/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $105; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS – QTRLY BLENDED SAME-RESTAURANT SALES FROM DARDEN’S LEGACY BRANDS INCREASED 2.0%; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY OLIVE GARDEN SALES $ 1,073.2 MLN VERSUS $1,035.1 MLN

Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in Clorox Co (CLX) by 6.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management bought 6,199 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 100,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.44M, up from 94,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in Clorox Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $5.17 during the last trading session, reaching $153.77. About 987,984 shares traded or 5.67% up from the average. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 02/05/2018 – Clorox 3Q Net $181M; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Estimates Nutranext Acquisition Will Dilute 4Q EPS by 7-11 Cent; 20/03/2018 – Clorox to Buy Vanterra and WM’s HPH Specialized Fund I for $700 Million; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Expect Nutranext Acquisition to Close in Fiscal 4Q ending June 3; 07/05/2018 – CLOROX CO FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Says Clorox’s Announced Acquisition Of Nutranext Is Credit Negative, But Ratings Not Affected; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Clorox’s Usd Bonds; Outlook Stable; 07/05/2018 – Clorox at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS CLOROX’S ANNOUNCED PURCHASE OF NUTRANEXT IS CREDIT; 02/05/2018 – Clorox: Affected by Industrywide Cost Pressures in Near Term

Northpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $314.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 30,177 shares to 91,780 shares, valued at $10.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 9,601 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,875 shares, and has risen its stake in Brighthouse Finl Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold DRI shares while 176 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to report earnings on September, 19 before the open. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 1.49% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.34 per share. DRI’s profit will be $167.03 million for 23.33 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by Darden Restaurants, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.73% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 48 investors sold CLX shares while 251 reduced holdings.