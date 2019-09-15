As Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings (CCO) Market Valuation Declined, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Cut Its Holding by $842,824; As Quest Diagnostic (DGX) Market Value Rose, Srb Decreased Its Position

Srb Corp decreased its stake in Quest Diagnostic Inc (DGX) by 41.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srb Corp sold 3,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% . The institutional investor held 4,885 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $497,000, down from 8,326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srb Corp who had been investing in Quest Diagnostic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $104.4. About 795,229 shares traded. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 4.62% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS 1Q NET REV. $1.88B, EST. $1.89B; 24/05/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE ESTABLISHED A LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 23/05/2018 – Physicians Lack the Time and Tools to Discover Hidden Risks in Patients with Chronic Conditions, Finds Study from Quest Diagnostics; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics 1Q EPS $1.27; 23/05/2018 – Physicians Lack the Time and Tools to Discover Hidden Risks in Patients with Chronic Conditions, Finds Study from Quest Diagnos; 04/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics To Speak At The Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $6.50-Adj EPS $6.70; 16/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Presenting at Conference Jun 13; 01/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Coverage Assumed by Baird at Outperform vs Previous Rating of Neutral; 17/05/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS – HELEN TORLEY ELECTED TO SERVE AS DIRECTOR AT CO’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, EXPANDING BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO 10 MEMBERS

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings (CCO) by 34.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc sold 210,706 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.61% . The institutional investor held 407,276 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.92M, down from 617,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc who had been investing in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.76. About 3.91 million shares traded. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) has declined 29.53% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CCO News: 06/05/2018 – BHP CCO ARNOUD BALHUIZEN SAYS IN BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW; 11/05/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor Sees 1Q Loss $128M; 03/04/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor: Clear Media Ltd Suspended From Trading on Hong Kong Exhcange; 30/04/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL COMMENTS IN EARNINGS STATEMENT; 30/04/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor 4Q Loss $543M; 15/05/2018 – Senator Investment Group LP Exits Position in Clear Channel; 15/03/2018 – S&P PLACED CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘DEV’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B-‘; 05/03/2018 Lenders extend debt deadline for U.S. broadcaster iHeartMedia; 22/05/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor 1Q Rev $598.7M; 17/04/2018 – AMERICAS DISTRESSED WATCH: Rex Energy, Sears and Clear Channel

Analysts await Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.10 EPS, up 44.44% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.18 per share. After $-0.03 actual EPS reported by Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 233.33% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 2.38% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.68 per share. DGX’s profit will be $231.64 million for 15.17 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Quest Diagnostics Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.58% negative EPS growth.

Srb Corp, which manages about $2.30 billion and $1.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Safety Insurance Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 9,300 shares to 1.55M shares, valued at $147.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

