As Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs (CCO) Valuation Declined, Ares Management Increased by $747,880 Its Holding; Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Shareholder Adell Harriman & Carpenter Trimmed Position as Share Value Rose

Ares Management Llc increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs (CCO) by 7.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc bought 149,576 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.61% . The institutional investor held 2.25M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.05M, up from 2.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $2.705. About 98,453 shares traded. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) has declined 29.53% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CCO News: 19/03/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS INC SAYS EXPECTS TO REPORT DECREASE IN OPERATING INCOME FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 COMPARED TO LAST YEAR; 28/03/2018 – Hapag-Lloyd: CCO Thorsten Haeser to Step Down Effective March 31; 11/05/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS INC FILES NON TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S CONSIDERS EXPIRATION OF IHEARTCOMMUNICATIONS’ GRACE PERIOD AS A LIMITED DEFAULT; 11/05/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS INC FILES FOR A NON-TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s downgrades iHeartCommunications’ PDR to D-PD following bankruptcy filing; Ratings to be withdrawn; 15/03/2018 – S&PGR Puts Clear Channel Outdoor Rtgs On CreditWatch Developng; 07/05/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS – ON MAY 1, COMPENSATION COMMITTEE OF IHEARTMEDIA APPROVED TERMS GOVERNING IHEARTMEDIA, INC. 2018 KEIP – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor 4Q Americas Revenue Declined 3.2; 22/05/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor 1Q Loss $126.9M

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 41.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc sold 6,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 8,388 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $418.73 million, down from 14,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $56.21. About 197,623 shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS WILL OPERATE TATE’S AS STANDALONE BUSINESS; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF C$600 MLN OF 3.250% NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – Global Premium Chocolate Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprngli, Ferrero, Mondelez International & The Hershey Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez Backs 2018 Organic Net Rev Growth of 1% to 2%; 24/04/2018 – Mondelez urges cocoa producers to up yields as demand rises; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ OFFERS TO BUY UP TO $1B OF NOTES; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS TERMINATED 364-DAY SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY ENTERED INTO ON APRIL 2, 2018 – SEC FILING; 06/05/2018 – Mondelēz International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Pricing for its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Philadelphia Tru holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 19,594 shares. Tru Of Vermont holds 0.56% or 129,214 shares in its portfolio. Vestor Capital Limited Company reported 853 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Com stated it has 2,081 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.26% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 121,276 shares. Princeton Strategies Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation reported 68,152 shares or 0.91% of all its holdings. Kanawha Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.19% or 27,800 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Company reported 1.07 million shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Jaffetilchin Investment Prtnrs Limited Com invested in 5,884 shares. Checchi Advisers Lc, California-based fund reported 12,263 shares. 1.54 million were accumulated by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Orrstown Financial Services Inc reported 1,578 shares. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa reported 1.13% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd holds 0.09% or 10,988 shares in its portfolio. Nichols Pratt Advisers Llp Ma holds 4,372 shares.

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates, 2019 View Up – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Aurora Cannabis a Buy? – Nasdaq” published on August 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Up 25% in 3 Months on Strong Brands & Savings – Nasdaq” on April 02, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What’s in the Offing for Mondelez’s (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $894.05M for 22.67 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc, which manages about $528.39M and $514.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 593 shares to 16,455 shares, valued at $1.32 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enterprise Products (NYSE:EPD) by 4,419 shares in the quarter, for a total of 425,527 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealthcare Group (NYSE:UNH).

Ares Management Llc, which manages about $35.87B and $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Triplepoint Venture Growth (NYSE:TPVG) by 450,001 shares to 63,881 shares, valued at $879,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Solar Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 200,287 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 238,928 shares, and cut its stake in Fs Kkr Capital Corp (NYSE:FSIC).

More notable recent Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “HP reorganizing under new CCO – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 4, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 04, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “48 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) were released by: Midasletter.com and their article: “30 Minutes with Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) (NYSE:ACB) CCO Cam Battley – Midas Letter” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “New 52-Week Low Achievers For Wednesday Morning – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.55 million activity. The insider COLEMAN BRIAN D. bought $48,852. WELLS SCOTT bought $35,442 worth of stock. $463,360 worth of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) shares were bought by HOBSON ANDREW W. $6.07M worth of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) was sold by PACIFIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LLC on Tuesday, May 14.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.43, from 1.81 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 10 investors sold CCO shares while 19 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 31.87 million shares or 0.64% less from 32.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Mgmt Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) for 15,000 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 59,055 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 53,621 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) for 16,451 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 51,751 shares stake. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 90,959 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corp has 0.11% invested in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). Cibc Asset Management has 13,552 shares. Northern Tru Corporation has 0% invested in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) for 419,617 shares. American Int stated it has 0% in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). Swiss Comml Bank invested in 0% or 64,300 shares. Ares Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.74% or 2.25 million shares. The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). Citigroup owns 17,389 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.