As Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs (CCO) Share Value Declined, Canyon Capital Advisors Decreased Stake by $1.66 Million; Fastenal Co (FAST) Holder Rafferty Asset Management Decreased Position as Share Price Declined

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs (CCO) by 15.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc sold 331,262 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.61% . The hedge fund held 1.78M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.55 million, down from 2.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.21B market cap company. It closed at $2.6 lastly. It is up 29.53% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CCO News: 30/04/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL PROBE COULD IMPLICATE BOOKS, RECORDS, CONTROLS; 22/05/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor 1Q Rev $598.7M; 14/05/2018 – Freddie Mac: Krenitsky to Take on CCO Role June 1, Following Carol Wambeke’s Retirement; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Says Clear Channel Outdoor’s Ratings Won’t Be Impacted By The Bankruptcy Filing Of Iheart, But A Separation From Iheart Would Be A Credit Positive; 22/05/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. Provides Update on Form 10-Q Filing; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s downgrades iHeartCommunications’ PDR to D-PD following bankruptcy filing; Ratings to be withdrawn; 08/03/2018 – UNIPER TO EXPAND LNG BUSINESS AS MARKET BECOMES GLOBAL: CCO; 03/04/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR REPORTS DELAY IN 10-K FILING; 15/03/2018 – IHEARTMEDIA INC IHRT.PK – CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS, INC. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES DID NOT COMMENCE CHAPTER 11 PROCEEDINGS; 30/04/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL 4Q REV. $729.1M, EST. $719.0M (2 EST.)

Rafferty Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 16.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc sold 6,594 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 33,171 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13 million, down from 39,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $30.77. About 1.62 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Sees 2018 Net Capital Expenditures About $149M; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Gross Profit Fell 73 Basis Points; 11/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Fastenal Co wrongly tagged to Namaste Technologies; 01/05/2018 – FASTENAL CO. RECOMMENDS REJECTION OF BELOW-MARKET-PRICE; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Company Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 11/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO – QTRLY NET SALES$1,185.8 MLN VS $1,047.7 MLN; 06/03/2018 FASTENAL FEB. DAILY SALES UP 14.8%; 05/04/2018 – Fastenal Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Inventories Up 12.7%

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.43, from 1.81 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 10 investors sold CCO shares while 19 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 31.87 million shares or 0.64% less from 32.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board owns 2,700 shares. Gamco Et Al holds 2.70M shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Natixis holds 0% of its portfolio in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) for 39,390 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 90,959 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance The invested 0% in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 23,300 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) for 8,694 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0% or 53,367 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Grp holds 0% or 3.64M shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 53,621 shares. Geode Management Ltd Llc owns 382,008 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Aegon Usa Ltd Co has 62,169 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). American Group Inc accumulated 24,292 shares. Citigroup holds 17,389 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $20.20B and $4.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rowan Companies Plc (NYSE:RDC) by 6.99 million shares to 7.99 million shares, valued at $86.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 7.61M shares in the quarter, for a total of 77.58 million shares, and has risen its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn).

Since May 14, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.55 million activity. MORELAND W BENJAMIN bought $913,680 worth of stock or 400,000 shares. $6.07M worth of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) was sold by PACIFIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LLC. $35,442 worth of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) was bought by WELLS SCOTT. HOBSON ANDREW W had bought 200,000 shares worth $463,360 on Friday, August 16.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Webster Bank N A accumulated 0.62% or 67,072 shares. Gam Holdg Ag reported 18,242 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Communications has 23,996 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Country Club Tru Na reported 11,500 shares. Transamerica has invested 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Bp Public Ltd Com owns 28,000 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.19% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 99,000 shares. North Star Mngmt Corporation has invested 0.04% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Cleararc Cap holds 0.08% or 6,934 shares in its portfolio. 4.46 million are held by Bares Cap Management. Parkside National Bank Trust holds 2,720 shares. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc holds 2.69% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 68,220 shares. Van Eck Assocs Corp reported 551 shares. Metropolitan Life New York owns 0.06% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 75,550 shares.

Analysts await Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) to report earnings on October, 9. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.34 per share. FAST’s profit will be $211.12M for 21.37 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Fastenal Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Rafferty Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.35B and $6.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 46,296 shares to 469,433 shares, valued at $19.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 13,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,024 shares, and has risen its stake in First Data Corp New.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. The insider Johnson Daniel L. bought $76,218.