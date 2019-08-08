As Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs (CCO) Share Value Declined, Ares Management Has Increased Its Position; Community Bank Of Raymore Has Lifted Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding by $1.77 Million as Valuation Declined

Ares Management Llc increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs (CCO) by 7.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc bought 149,576 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.61% . The institutional investor held 2.25M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.05M, up from 2.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.31. About 1.86M shares traded. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) has declined 29.53% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CCO News: 11/05/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor Sees 1Q Loss $128M; 15/03/2018 – Says Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings unit not part of bankruptcy; 11/05/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor Delays Form 10-Q, Expects Filing on May 22; 03/04/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor Gets NYSE Notice Not Meeting Listing Requirements; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Says Clear Channel Outdoor’s Ratings Won’t Be Impacted By The Bankruptcy Filing Of Iheart, But A Separation From Iheart Would Be A Credit Positive; 25/05/2018 – Texas Center for the Missing and Clear Channel Outdoor Americas Launch Digital Billboard Campaign Timed with National Missing; 07/05/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS – ON MAY 1, COMPENSATION COMMITTEE OF IHEARTMEDIA APPROVED TERMS GOVERNING IHEARTMEDIA, INC. 2018 KEIP – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. Set Date for 2017 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Teleconference; 30/04/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL 4Q REV. $729.1M, EST. $719.0M (2 EST.); 30/04/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL PROBE COULD IMPLICATE BOOKS, RECORDS, CONTROLS

Community Bank Of Raymore increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 515.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank Of Raymore bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 35,824 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, up from 5,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank Of Raymore who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $55.66. About 5.07M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON WIRELESS PRESIDENT RONAN DUNNE SPEAKS TO INVESTORS; 27/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales; 20/04/2018 – Justice Department Looking Into Whether AT&T, Verizon Are Hampering Switching Carriers: Report — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS PLC ALML.L – DEVICES THAT CAN ACCESS CBRS SPECTRUM ARE EXPECTED IN 2018; 20/04/2018 – Hartford Courant: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 24/04/2018 – Verizon first-quarter results beat estimates; 21/04/2018 – AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon have international plans; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 30/04/2018 – TIM ARMSTRONG SAYS IT’S BUSINESS AS USUAL AT VERIZON

Ares Management Llc, which manages about $35.87 billion and $1.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 1.91 million shares to 548,472 shares, valued at $9.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Penantpark Floating Rate Ca (NASDAQ:PFLT) by 572,361 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 263,382 shares, and cut its stake in Barings Bdc Inc.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $6.07 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.43, from 1.81 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold CCO shares while 19 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 31.87 million shares or 0.64% less from 32.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 11,636 shares. Cibc Asset Management Incorporated holds 0% or 13,552 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0% or 604,789 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Incorporated holds 39,659 shares. Gamco Et Al has 2.70M shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc holds 53,367 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation accumulated 190,603 shares. Northern Tru owns 419,617 shares. Canyon Cap Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.23% or 1.78M shares. Zazove Associates Ltd Llc holds 0.23% or 451,871 shares. The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Company Can has invested 0% in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). Gabelli Funds Ltd Co holds 3.13M shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital LP holds 10,654 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 2,700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ares Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 2.25 million shares or 0.74% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “IHeartMedia wraps restructuring, separates from CCO – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. Sets Date for 2019 First Quarter Earnings Teleconference – Business Wire” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) were released by: Stockhouse.com and their article: “AndrÃƒ©s OrdÃƒ³Ãƒ±ez Joins FCB as Chicago Chief Creative Officer – Stockhouse” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “iHeartMedia, Clear Channel Outdoor agree to split – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can Higher Wireless Revenues Buoy Verizon (VZ) Q2 Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Verizon CEO Talks 5G, China, Trade And More In CNBC Interview – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers – Benzinga” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salem Capital Mngmt invested 2.69% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & accumulated 307,590 shares. Edgestream Prtnrs LP holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 7,745 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Ltd Llc invested in 69,006 shares. Ckw Group invested in 11,341 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Monetary Management Group Inc stated it has 17,143 shares. Sigma Counselors has invested 0.03% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Deroy & Devereaux Private Invest Counsel Inc reported 4,679 shares. Omers Administration, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 37,700 shares. Country Club Trust Na accumulated 0.18% or 26,094 shares. The Connecticut-based Westport Asset Management has invested 0.04% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Holt Capital Advisors Limited Liability Co Dba Holt Capital Partners Limited Partnership has 0.28% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 16,181 shares. Two Sigma Ltd Liability Co owns 0.01% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 12,121 shares. Jackson Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.63% or 43,323 shares in its portfolio. River Road Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 1.23% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 931,886 shares.