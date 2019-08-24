As Clean Harbors (CLH) Stock Value Rose, Holder Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Trimmed by $27.60 Million Its Holding; Wright Investors Service Has Lifted Its Position in Chevron New (CVX) by $817,335

Wright Investors Service Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 67.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wright Investors Service Inc bought 6,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 16,536 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04M, up from 9,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $115.18. About 7.46 million shares traded or 34.36% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 74 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST PROPOSAL TO RECOMMEND INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR WITH ENVIRONMENTAL EXPERTISE; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N – AT $60 BBL, EXPECT 2018 PRODUCTION TO BE 4 PERCENT TO 7 PERCENT HIGHER THAN LAST YEAR, EXCLUDING ASSET SALES- PRESENTATION; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON NORTH AMERICA HEAD SHELLEBARGER SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 12/04/2018 – Chevron Steps on the Gas to Bring California Fuel to Mexico; 24/05/2018 – OIL TENDER: India’s IOC Said to Buy 2 WAF Cargoes From Chevron; 26/04/2018 – The picks for @PowerLunch’s 2018 #CNBCStockDraft are starting to come in. On the board so far: Facebook, bitcoin, Chevron, and more; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CFO YARRINGTON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP SEES UPSTREAM CASH MARGIN GROWS $1–2/BBL THROUGH 2020; 09/04/2018 – California Resources Closes Purchase and Sale Agreement With Chevron; 30/03/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Adds Chevron, Cuts Parsley Energy

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Clean Harbors Inc (CLH) by 30.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc sold 388,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 901,932 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.52 million, down from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Clean Harbors Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $71.63. About 428,356 shares traded or 37.25% up from the average. Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) has risen 38.97% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CLH News: 03/04/2018 – LAUNCH: CLEAN HARBORS $397M 1L TL FOR REPRICE; CALL APRIL 5; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Rev $749.8M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Clean Harbors Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLH); 02/05/2018 – CLEAN HARBORS 1Q REV. $749.8M, EST. $726.6M; 02/05/2018 – CLEAN HARBORS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 12C, EST. LOSS/SHR 16C; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Sees Full-Yr 2018 Adjusted EBITDA of $440M-$480M; 21/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Sees FY18 Net $12M-Net $51M; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Position in Clean Harbors

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.14 billion and $7.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 510,635 shares to 1.76 million shares, valued at $46.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) by 56,263 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.82M shares, and has risen its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding Co (NYSE:GPK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 28 investors sold CLH shares while 91 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 49.93 million shares or 2.14% less from 51.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manchester Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 132 shares. Moreover, Natixis Advsr Lp has 0.03% invested in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Secor Cap Advsr LP has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Mitsubishi Ufj And Corporation reported 332,340 shares stake. Van Eck Assocs Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) for 15,437 shares. Marathon Asset Llp holds 0.52% or 545,615 shares in its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.01% or 18,100 shares. Balyasny Asset Lc stated it has 0.01% in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Sigma Planning Corp invested in 3,177 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Company owns 299,649 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 4,539 were reported by Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability Corporation. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 28,848 shares. Bb&T Lc holds 15,293 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board has 0.05% invested in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Missouri-based Amer Century Companies has invested 0.02% in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

Wright Investors Service Inc, which manages about $1.36B and $247.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3,722 shares to 12,650 shares, valued at $2.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 18,193 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,181 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).