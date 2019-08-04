As Clean Harbors (CLH) Stock Rose, Holder Southernsun Asset Management Has Cut Holding; Bkd Wealth Advisors Trimmed Its Holding in Henry Jack & Assoc (JKHY) by $513,360 as Share Value Declined

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (JKHY) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc sold 3,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.70% . The institutional investor held 166,785 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.14 million, down from 170,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $138.77. About 264,594 shares traded. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 3.40% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical JKHY News: 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Ends Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 With 9% Increase In Operating Income; 01/05/2018 – JACK HENRY 3Q REV. $384.7M, EST. $376.6M; 11/04/2018 – Town Square Bank Selects Jack Henry Banking SilverLake System; 30/05/2018 – Jack Henry Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Jun. 6; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q EPS 93c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Jack Henry & Associates Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JKHY); 08/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Partners with Autobooks to Deliver Enhanced Small Business Banking Functionality; 24/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Jack Henry & Associates, The Providence Service, Farmer Brothers, comScore, Pref; 03/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Ranked Number 12 on America’s Best Employers List by Forbes; 01/05/2018 – JACK HENRY 3Q EPS 93C, EST. 86C

Southernsun Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Clean Harbors Inc. (CLH) by 19.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc sold 284,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 1.17M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.69 million, down from 1.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Clean Harbors Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $76.03. About 295,651 shares traded or 1.91% up from the average. Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) has risen 38.97% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CLH News: 02/05/2018 – CLEAN HARBORS REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJ. EBITDA GUIDANCE; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Position in Clean Harbors; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 02/05/2018 – CLEAN HARBORS 1Q REV. $749.8M, EST. $726.6M; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $88.3M; 02/05/2018 – CLEAN HARBORS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 12C, EST. LOSS/SHR 16C; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Loss/Shr 22c; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Rev $749.8M; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Sees Full-Yr 2018 Adjusted EBITDA of $440M-$480M; 21/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold JKHY shares while 131 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 68.45 million shares or 3.77% less from 71.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eulav Asset has 100,400 shares. Nordea Inv Mgmt Ab reported 4,329 shares stake. Bridges Investment Inc holds 0.04% or 6,230 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.01% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Dearborn Limited Liability Company reported 147,172 shares stake. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Ltd stated it has 0.02% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Retirement Systems Of Alabama owns 0.02% invested in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) for 35,937 shares. Cetera Advisors Limited reported 1,506 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen has invested 1.33% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Alliancebernstein Lp reported 570,730 shares. 95,128 are held by Voya Ltd Liability Com. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 22,250 shares. Parkside Bancorporation owns 534 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Jupiter Asset Ltd holds 2,948 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Jane Street Gp Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 3,648 shares.

More notable recent Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Guilford Savings Bank Partners with Jack Henry & Associates to Position for Growth While Keeping Community-focused Edge – PRNewswire” on February 05, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Jack Henry & Associates Reaches Milestone with Faster Payments Hub – PRNewswire” published on March 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) As Strong As Its Balance Sheet Indicates? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Jack Henry boosts dividend by 8% – MarketWatch” published on February 11, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kern Schools Federal Credit Union Converts to Symitar for Core Processing – PR Newswire” with publication date: August 23, 2018.

Analysts await Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.77 EPS, down 30.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.1 per share. JKHY’s profit will be $59.45 million for 45.06 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12,640 shares to 68,812 shares, valued at $3.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,198 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,954 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 28 investors sold CLH shares while 91 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 49.93 million shares or 2.14% less from 51.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 32,405 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Magnetar Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 8,719 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bb&T Corporation owns 50,241 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon has invested 0.01% in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Geode Lc owns 0.01% invested in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) for 523,776 shares. Amp Investors has 0.01% invested in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Brown Brothers Harriman And has 0% invested in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). 7,000 are owned by Numerixs Techs Inc. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Paragon Capital Mngmt Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.07% or 17,081 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny accumulated 5,629 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Retirement Of Alabama has 0.02% invested in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Cwm Lc stated it has 0% in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH).