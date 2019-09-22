As Clean Harbors (CLH) Shares Rose, Southernsun Asset Management Lowered Stake by $11.56 Million; Price T Rowe Associates Lifted Its Tenaris S A (TS) Stake by $74.37 Million

Southernsun Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Clean Harbors Inc. (CLH) by 13.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc sold 162,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 1.01M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $71.61M, down from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Clean Harbors Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $76.75. About 418,853 shares traded or 29.37% up from the average. Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) has risen 38.97% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CLH News: 21/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Sees FY18 Net $12M-Net $51M; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Position in Clean Harbors; 02/05/2018 – CLEAN HARBORS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 12C, EST. LOSS/SHR 16C; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Rev $749.8M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Clean Harbors Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLH); 29/03/2018 Texas Emissions: 281308 – CLEAN HARBORS DEER PARK; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Sees Full-Yr 2018 Adjusted EBITDA of $440M-$480M; 02/05/2018 – CLEAN HARBORS 1Q REV. $749.8M, EST. $726.6M; 02/05/2018 – CLEAN HARBORS REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJ. EBITDA GUIDANCE

Price T Rowe Associates Inc increased its stake in Tenaris S A (TS) by 65.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc bought 2.86 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.82% . The institutional investor held 7.24 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $190.53 million, up from 4.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc who had been investing in Tenaris S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $21.71. About 2.63M shares traded. Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) has declined 31.47% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TS News: 26/04/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml – FULL EXTENT OF US SECTION 232 TARIFFS ON STEEL IMPORTS IS STILL UNCLEAR; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS 1Q OPER INCOME $212M, EST. $191.8M; 19/03/2018 – TENARIS TS.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $41; 23/03/2018 – Tenaris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml – QTRLY EARNINGS PER ADS $0.40; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris 1Q Net $235.2M; 02/05/2018 – Shareholders approve all resolutions on the agendas of Tenaris’s Annual General Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting; 18/05/2018 – TKC METALS CORP T.PS – FY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 838.2 MLN PESOS VS 397.2 MLN PESOS; 19/03/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 17.50 FROM EUR 16.50; 21/05/2018 – TKC METALS CORP – QTRLY NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE 21.6 MLN PESOS VS LOSS OF 43.4 MLN PESOS

Price T Rowe Associates Inc, which manages about $712.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brown & Brown Inc (NYSE:BRO) by 24,673 shares to 5.85 million shares, valued at $196.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 19,086 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.57 million shares, and cut its stake in Natus Medical Inc Del (NASDAQ:BABY).

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $1.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stepan Co (NYSE:SCL) by 11,258 shares to 187,925 shares, valued at $17.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 25.42% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.59 per share. CLH’s profit will be $41.33M for 25.93 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Clean Harbors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.12% EPS growth.