As City Office Reit (CIO) Stock Rose, Shareholder Menta Capital Trimmed Its Stake by $568,447; Bollard Group Decreased Stake in Nvidia (NVDA) by $2.26 Million

Menta Capital Llc decreased its stake in City Office Reit Inc (CIO) by 59.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc sold 51,677 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.75% . The hedge fund held 35,407 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $400,000, down from 87,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in City Office Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $518.58 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.08. About 527,754 shares traded or 126.74% up from the average. City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) has declined 1.82% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CIO News: 04/05/2018 – City Office REIT 1Q Rev $31.5M; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT – UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY CONTAINS ACCORDION FEATURE ALLOWING FOR POTENTIAL BORROWING CAPACITY OF UP TO $500 MLN; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY HAS A MATURITY DATE OF MARCH 2022; 19/03/2018 – City Office REIT Announces New C$250 M Unsecured Credit Facility; 19/03/2018 – City Office REIT Announces New $250 Million Unsecured Credit Facility; 09/03/2018 City Office REIT Announces Sale of Washington Group Plaza Property for $86.5 Million; 08/05/2018 – City Office REIT at Company Marketing Hosted By Janney Today; 21/03/2018 – City Office REIT Announces Dividends for First Quarter 2018; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – REPLACED ITS EXISTING SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH A NEW UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

Bollard Group Llc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 86.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc sold 12,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The hedge fund held 2,025 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $364,000, down from 14,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.03B market cap company. The stock increased 3.04% or $4.6 during the last trading session, reaching $156.05. About 8.28 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GLOBAL FLEET OF MANUALLY DRIVEN DATA COLLECTION VEHICLES CONTINUE TO OPERATE; 20/05/2018 – SlashGear: NVIDIA-powered robot AI learns by watching humans; 16/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Medtronic, NVIDIA, NutriSystem, AmTrust Financial Services, Kratos Defense & Securi; 01/05/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Events for Financial Community; 29/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer gets Nvidia founder, President and CEO Jensen Huang’s take on the recent fatal accident with an Uber self-driving vehicle; 29/05/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces HGX-2, Fusing HPC and Al Computing into Unified Architecture; 27/03/2018 – ZeroLight Showcases Advanced Real-Time Visual Experiences with Audi and NVIDIA at GTC 2018; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA NVDA.O LAUNCHES DRIVE CONSTELLATION, CLOUD-BASED SELF-DRIVING CAR SIMULATOR; 27/03/2018 – NVDA REPORTS SIMULATION SYSTEM TO TEST AUTONOMOUS CARS IN VR; 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blames “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance

Bollard Group Llc, which manages about $2.78 billion and $2.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 70,802 shares to 425,974 shares, valued at $11.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nutrien Ltd by 25,268 shares in the quarter, for a total of 158,182 shares, and has risen its stake in Cincinnati Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CINF).

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on August, 15 after the close. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, down 50.85% or $0.90 from last year’s $1.77 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $529.83 million for 44.84 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.85% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. F&V Cap Mngmt holds 0.3% or 2,903 shares. Howe & Rusling Inc reported 0.21% stake. Us Fincl Bank De invested 0.03% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Augustine Asset invested 0.24% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Brighton Jones Lc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 2,280 shares. Narwhal Cap accumulated 3,783 shares or 0.15% of the stock. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.25% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie Fincl has invested 0.17% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Com owns 0.05% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 39,507 shares. 3,002 are held by Roundview Capital Ltd Com. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking reported 851,422 shares. Horizon Investment Ser Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 2,315 shares. Perigon Wealth Lc owns 21,991 shares for 0.96% of their portfolio. Stephens Inc Ar holds 0.05% or 11,238 shares. Buckingham Asset Mngmt owns 2,289 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why NVIDIA Stock Jumped 16.4% in March – Nasdaq” on April 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nvidia vs. AMD: The Future of The GPU Space – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nvidia Stock Is a Buy When the Chips Are Down – Nasdaq” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “With Earnings Due Today, Are There Any Surprises Left in AMD Stock? – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nowâ€™s the Time to Cash-In on Nvidia Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $228.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agree Realty Corp (NYSE:ADC) by 6,300 shares to 11,400 shares, valued at $790,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dropbox Inc by 29,024 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,075 shares, and has risen its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (NYSE:MNR).