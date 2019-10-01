As City Office Reit (CIO) Share Price Rose, Real Estate Management Services Has Cut Its Stake; Facebook (FB) Holding Held by Eagle Capital Management Llc

Eagle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 0.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc bought 8,934 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 4.73 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $913.13 million, up from 4.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $501.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $175.88. About 9.89 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 28/03/2018 – Facebook needs to change business model to win back trust: Early Facebook advisor; 24/05/2018 – Facebook will ask users outside of Europe to review their privacy settings, too. Via @KurtWagner8:; 24/03/2018 – Elon Musk heard the WhatsApp founder’s call to #DeleteFacebook, and actually deleted Tesla and SpaceX’s Facebook pages:; 20/05/2018 – FACEBOOK 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action; 08/05/2018 – Social Capital Head Says Consumers Partly to Blame for Facebook; 19/03/2018 – Facebook’s security chief to depart; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: For Mark Zuckerberg, This Hearing Has Been No Sweat; 28/03/2018 – Advertisers for the first time must now decide whether putting content on Facebook represents a liability, says Gene Munster; 01/05/2018 – Facebook smart speakers may come to international markets first, will include ‘M’ smart assistant; 07/03/2018 – EU tells tech firms it wants to tax profit, not revenue

Real Estate Management Services Llc decreased its stake in City Office Reit Inc. (CIO) by 65.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Real Estate Management Services Llc sold 334,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.75% . The institutional investor held 176,111 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.11 million, down from 510,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Real Estate Management Services Llc who had been investing in City Office Reit Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $567.35 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $14.31. About 137,571 shares traded. City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) has declined 1.82% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CIO News: 04/04/2018 – NJ Governor: Governor Murphy Announces That Ørsted Will Establish Atlantic City Office and Begin Local Hiring; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT – UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY CONTAINS ACCORDION FEATURE ALLOWING FOR POTENTIAL BORROWING CAPACITY OF UP TO $500 MLN; 08/05/2018 – City Office REIT at Company Marketing Hosted By Janney Today; 04/05/2018 – City Office REIT 1Q EPS $1.24; 04/05/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – QTRLY SHR $1.24; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT – UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY INCREASES COMPANY’S BORROWING CAPACITY TO $250 MLN; 09/03/2018 City Office REIT Announces Sale of Washington Group Plaza Property for $86.5 Million; 04/05/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – QTRLY AFFO PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.18; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY HAS A MATURITY DATE OF MARCH 2022; 19/03/2018 – City Office REIT Announces New $250 Million Unsecured Credit Facility

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.56 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 12 investors sold CIO shares while 36 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 28.10 million shares or 2.52% less from 28.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 0% of its portfolio in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Citigroup reported 0% of its portfolio in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Monarch Partners Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 0.04% or 25,684 shares. 25,796 were accumulated by Barclays Public Limited Com. Schroder Invest Mgmt Group Incorporated holds 0% or 79,493 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Finance Incorporated holds 0% or 20,391 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems reported 150,088 shares. Fifth Third Natl Bank holds 1,600 shares. Victory Mngmt reported 0% stake. Raymond James Financial Service Advsrs Inc stated it has 0% in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Us Bank & Trust De owns 300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 2.12M were accumulated by Lsv Asset Mngmt. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability holds 0.01% in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) or 118,942 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 60,310 shares. Bessemer Grp has invested 0% in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO).

Analysts await City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.29 EPS, up 3.57% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.28 per share. CIO’s profit will be $11.50M for 12.34 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by City Office REIT, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.71% negative EPS growth.

Real Estate Management Services Llc, which manages about $741.04 million and $148.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 41,100 shares to 724,900 shares, valued at $10.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 2.50 million shares stake. Welch Ptnrs Lc Ny has 47,252 shares for 3.1% of their portfolio. First Dallas reported 2,225 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Tiemann Advsrs Lc holds 3,488 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. 1,388 were reported by Norris Perne & French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi. 23,258 are owned by Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Liability Corp. 18,734 are owned by Two Sigma Securities Llc. Woodmont Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 239 were reported by Hall Laurie J Trustee. Seven Post Investment Office Ltd Partnership reported 1,255 shares. Select Equity Gru LP holds 63,656 shares. Discovery Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp Ct reported 67,500 shares stake. Peconic Prtn Llc, a New York-based fund reported 20,000 shares. Finemark Bancorporation & Tru has invested 0.09% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 213,887 were reported by Rothschild & Asset Mngmt Us Inc.