As City Office Reit (CIO) Share Price Rose, Menta Capital Has Trimmed Holding by $568,447; Shutterfly (SFLY) Holder Spark Investment Management Has Raised Stake

Menta Capital Llc decreased its stake in City Office Reit Inc (CIO) by 59.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc sold 51,677 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.75% . The hedge fund held 35,407 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $400,000, down from 87,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in City Office Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $537.22M market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $13.55. About 137,500 shares traded. City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) has declined 1.82% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CIO News: 09/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT – PROCEEDS FROM SALE WILL BE USED TO REPAY ABOUT $32.1 MLN OF MORTGAGE DEBT; 08/05/2018 – City Office REIT at Company Marketing Hosted By Janney Today; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT – UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY INCREASES COMPANY’S BORROWING CAPACITY TO $250 MLN; 04/05/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – QTRLY AFFO PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.18; 01/05/2018 – City Office REIT Company Marketing Set By Janney for May. 8; 04/05/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC QTRLY CORE FFO $0.28 PER FULLY DILUTED SHARE; 04/05/2018 – City Office REIT 1Q FFO 28c/Shr; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY HAS A MATURITY DATE OF MARCH 2022; 19/03/2018 – City Office REIT Announces New $250 Million Unsecured Credit Facility; 04/05/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – QTRLY SHR $1.24

Spark Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Shutterfly Inc (SFLY) by 97.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc bought 232,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The hedge fund held 470,700 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.13M, up from 238,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Shutterfly Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $50.87. About 71,756 shares traded. Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) has declined 38.82% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SFLY News: 01/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY 1Q REV. $199.7M, EST. $192.0M; 15/05/2018 – P2 Capital Partners LLC Exits Position in Shutterfly; 23/05/2018 – Shutterfly Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Shutterfly; 01/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY SEES 2018 ADJ REV. $2.01B TO $2.06B; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly 1Q Rev $199.7M; 04/04/2018 – Shutterfly Goes All-In on AWS; 14/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY URGES HLDRS BACK COMPANY’S SLATE; 07/05/2018 – Shutterfly Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – US Postal Service Honors Shutterfly Inc. with 2018 Partnership for Growth Award

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $228.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Global Med Reit Inc by 45,340 shares to 83,249 shares, valued at $818,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (NYSE:MNR) by 28,499 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,199 shares, and has risen its stake in Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold CIO shares while 34 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 28.83 million shares or 0.33% less from 28.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Financial Svcs Group Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) for 580 shares. Dubuque National Bank & Trust And reported 0.33% of its portfolio in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Ins The has invested 0% in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Blackrock Inc holds 2.71 million shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Daiwa Securities Gru stated it has 5,400 shares. 18,107 are owned by Metropolitan Life Insur Ny. Legal & General Public Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Jpmorgan Chase & Com reported 0% of its portfolio in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Fort Washington Investment Oh owns 23,720 shares. Monarch Prtnrs Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.14% of its portfolio in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) for 80,694 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.04% in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Moreover, Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) for 31,200 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md has 0% invested in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Kennedy Capital holds 709,911 shares.

More notable recent City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “City Office REIT: Danger Ahead – Seeking Alpha” on March 13, 2019. More interesting news about City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “City Office REIT Is Growing Nicely – Seeking Alpha” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “City Office REIT: Could Be Ready To Gain Traction? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 22, 2019.

Analysts await City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, up 3.57% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.28 per share. CIO’s profit will be $11.50M for 11.68 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by City Office REIT, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.71% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Insiders Selling Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating the Board of Directors of Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFLY) on Behalf of Shutterfly Shareholders and Encourages Shutterfly Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on June 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is Apollo Global Management Acquiring Shutterfly? – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Shutterfly +3% on beats, FY EPS raise – Seeking Alpha” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Shutterfly’s Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.