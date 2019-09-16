As City Office Reit (CIO) Market Valuation Rose, Icm Asset Management Boosted Position by $587,400; Marathon Pete (MPC) Stock Value Declined While Segment Wealth Management Has Cut by $1.62 Million Its Holding

Icm Asset Management Inc increased its stake in City Office Reit Inc. (CIO) by 70.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icm Asset Management Inc bought 53,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.75% . The institutional investor held 129,580 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.55M, up from 76,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icm Asset Management Inc who had been investing in City Office Reit Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $545.94 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $13.77. About 603,000 shares traded or 37.25% up from the average. City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) has declined 1.82% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CIO News: 04/05/2018 – City Office REIT 1Q EPS $1.24; 04/05/2018 – City Office REIT 1Q FFO 28c/Shr; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT – UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY INCREASES COMPANY’S BORROWING CAPACITY TO $250 MLN; 19/03/2018 – City Office REIT Announces New C$250 M Unsecured Credit Facility; 04/05/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – QTRLY AFFO PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.18; 21/03/2018 – City Office REIT Announces Dividends for First Quarter 2018; 04/04/2018 – NJ Governor: Governor Murphy Announces That Ørsted Will Establish Atlantic City Office and Begin Local Hiring; 01/05/2018 – City Office REIT Company Marketing Set By Janney for May. 8; 19/03/2018 – City Office REIT Announces New $250 Million Unsecured Credit Facility; 09/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT – PROCEEDS FROM SALE WILL BE USED TO REPAY ABOUT $32.1 MLN OF MORTGAGE DEBT

Segment Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 69.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segment Wealth Management Llc sold 29,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 12,887 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $720,000, down from 42,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segment Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.29. About 7.38 million shares traded or 20.57% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 29/03/2018 – MPC MUENCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL AG MPCKk.DE – PHILIPP LAUENSTEIN TAKES OVER POSITION OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum To Buy Andeavor In $35.6 Billion Deal — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – SENATE APPROVALS MEAN NIGERIA CENTRAL BANK’S MPC NOW HAS SUFFICIENT NUMBERS TO MEET; 18/04/2018 – Fluor Awarded Contract for Marathon Petroleum’s STAR Program at Galveston Bay Refinery; 20/04/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S SAUNDERS SAYS NOT SURE IF THERE’S A GREATER RANGE OF VIEWS ON MPC THAN NORMAL; 13/03/2018 – NIGERIA SENATE AGREES TO SCREEN MPC NOMINEES FOR APPROVAL; 10/05/2018 – BOE May Minutes: MPC Voted 7-2 to Maintain Bank Rate at 0.5%; 03/05/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CEO GARY HEMINGER SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 19/04/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND GOVERNOR CARNEY SAYS l AM SURE THERE WILL BE SOME DIFFERENCES OF VIEW AT MAY MPC MEETING; 08/05/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY RETURNING TO NORMAL PRODUCTION

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.56 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 12 investors sold CIO shares while 36 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 28.10 million shares or 2.52% less from 28.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership stated it has 3.73M shares. Dubuque Financial Bank And Trust Com owns 148,560 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Atlantic Union Bancorp Corp holds 0.27% or 166,816 shares. Susquehanna Intl Grp Incorporated Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) for 11,125 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0% or 60,310 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 518,794 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can stated it has 20,853 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Marathon Asset Lp has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). White Pine Cap Limited Liability stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Northern Corp reported 0% stake. Metropolitan Life Ins holds 0% or 13,354 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock Inc stated it has 2.98M shares. Assetmark owns 5,046 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Private Advisor Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Avenir stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Co accumulated 303,410 shares. First Heartland Consultants accumulated 16,628 shares. New York-based Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.12% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Jpmorgan Chase And has 23.05M shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Weiss Multi has invested 0.14% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 33,200 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Cambridge Investment Research Advsr reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Moreover, Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Lc has 1.85% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 151,907 shares. First Interstate National Bank & Trust owns 957 shares. Ferguson Wellman Mngmt owns 10,990 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Dubuque Retail Bank accumulated 0.35% or 39,320 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo & Mn has 0.04% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 2.78M shares. Burns J W Ny reported 4,970 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0.03% or 236,474 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys accumulated 0.05% or 48,016 shares.

Segment Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $425.00M and $491.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 9,320 shares to 98,873 shares, valued at $10.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 1,531 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,733 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.55 EPS, down 8.82% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MPC’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 8.60 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.40% negative EPS growth.