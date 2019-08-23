As City Holding Company (CHCO) Stock Price Declined, Walthausen & Company Decreased Its Stake by $1.69 Million; Csx (CSX) Holder Steadfast Capital Management LP Has Lifted Holding

Steadfast Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 3.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp bought 102,159 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The hedge fund held 3.21M shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $240.53M, up from 3.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $64.77. About 2.14M shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 23/04/2018 – CSX Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 12/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CONSUMERS ENERGY COMPANY V. CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC; 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO SAYS EXPORT COAL VOLUME COULD REACH 40 MLN TONS IN ’18; 17/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: #BREAKING: HazMat response to leaking 1000 gallon propane tank shuts down Rockville Metro and CSX…; 23/04/2018 – CSX CORP – BRIAN BARR, VICE PRESIDENT OF MECHANICAL, WILL MOVE INTO NEW ROLE OF SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF ENGINEERING AND MECHANICAL; 17/04/2018 – CSX CUT CAPEX TO $368M IN 1Q FROM $441M A YEAR EARLIER; 12/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN GREENBRIER AND FAYETTE COUNTIES, W.VA; 06/04/2018 – Deceased CSX Chief Hunter Harrison Was Among Top-Paid CEOs; 23/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN RALEIGH COUNTY, W. VA; 13/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HGS-FCN, LLC — ACQUISITION EXEMPTION — CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC

Walthausen & Company decreased its stake in City Holding Company (CHCO) by 17.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company sold 22,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.91% . The institutional investor held 107,457 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19M, down from 129,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in City Holding Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $73.8. About 24,248 shares traded. City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) has declined 4.42% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.42% the S&P500. Some Historical CHCO News: 27/05/2018 – China South City Holdings: May Reallocate the Use of the Proceeds for Different Uses; 27/05/2018 – China South City Holdings: New Notes Shall Be Consolidated With the 2018 May Notes if Former Materializes; 18/04/2018 – China South City Holdings Contracted Sales Rose 39% on Year in Year Ended March 31; 19/04/2018 – DJ Global Future City Holding Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FTCY); 31/05/2018 – City Holding Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 6; 20/04/2018 – CITY HOLDING CO CHCO.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $74 FROM $72; 18/04/2018 – China South City Holdings Contracted Sales HK$12.03 Billion in Year Ended March 31; 02/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From China South City Holdings Ltd; 16/05/2018 – CHINA SOUTH CITY HOLDINGS LTD – PROPOSES TO CONDUCT AN INTERNATIONAL OFFERING OF PROPOSED NOTES ISSUE; 17/05/2018 – CHINA SOUTH CITY HOLDINGS LTD 1668.HK – NET PROCEEDS OF NOTES ISSUE US$147.69 MLN

Since April 8, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $41,544 activity. The insider FISHER ROBERT D bought 140 shares worth $10,906.

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45B and $769.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mgp Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 44,400 shares to 177,374 shares, valued at $13.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twin Disc Inc (NASDAQ:TWIN) by 31,057 shares in the quarter, for a total of 185,347 shares, and has risen its stake in Columbia Banking Systems Inc (NASDAQ:COLB).

Analysts await City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.33 per share. CHCO’s profit will be $21.81 million for 13.87 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by City Holding Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.62% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.33, from 1.76 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 7 investors sold CHCO shares while 39 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 11.14 million shares or 1.76% less from 11.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scotia Capital holds 3,078 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 27,482 shares. Ntv Asset invested 0.37% in City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 7,791 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 0.01% invested in City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) for 5,606 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 6,443 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Smithfield Tru has 0% invested in City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) for 55 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv holds 0% of its portfolio in City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) for 6,333 shares. Schroder Inv Management Gru holds 9,498 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement invested in 46,463 shares. Cambridge Rech Advsrs owns 4,041 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Condor Capital Management has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO). Prudential Fincl Incorporated accumulated 27,229 shares. First Mercantile Tru accumulated 0.02% or 1,081 shares. Aqr Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 5,693 shares.

