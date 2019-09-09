As City Holding Company (CHCO) Stock Price Declined, Holder Walthausen & Company Has Lowered by $1.69 Million Its Position; Harris Associates LP Has Decreased Stake in General Electric Co (GE) by $315.89 Million

Harris Associates LP decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 28.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP sold 35.10 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 86.69M shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $865.99 million, down from 121.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.15% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $8.98. About 31.77M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 19/04/2018 – Southwest engine failure couldn’t ‘have happened at a worse time for GE,’ former GE vice chair says; 20/03/2018 – GE Transportation’s Modernization Program Hits New Milestones; 20/04/2018 – Baker Hughes GE 1Q EPS 17c; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO: TRYING TO `MANAGE DOWN’ GE CAPITAL INSURANCE EXPOSURE; 26/03/2018 – Exclusive – GE EFS axes associates program; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘AA-‘ FC Rtg To GE Life, GEG; Otlk Stable; 28/03/2018 – Investors Plot a GE Rescue, Starring Warren Buffett — Barrons.com; 20/04/2018 – GE – EXPECT TO SELL THE REMAINDER OF CURRENT & LIGHTING BUSINESS BY THE END OF 2018; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO: `HIGHLY MOTIVATED’ IF OPPORTUNITIES TO DEAL W/INSURANCE; 20/04/2018 – FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION, EUROPEAN REGULATORS WILL ANNOUNCE EMERGENCY DIRECTIVE MANDATING NEW INSPECTIONS FOR SOME CFM56-7B ENGINES

Walthausen & Company decreased its stake in City Holding Company (CHCO) by 17.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company analyzed 22,180 shares as the company's stock declined 0.91% . The institutional investor held 107,457 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19M, down from 129,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in City Holding Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $1.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $73.83. About 49,671 shares traded. City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) has declined 4.42% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.42% the S&P500.

City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45B and $769.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 348,485 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $13.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nbt Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 30,520 shares in the quarter, for a total of 212,120 shares, and has risen its stake in Abm Industries Inc (NYSE:ABM).

Since April 8, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $41,544 activity. $10,673 worth of City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) was bought by HYLTON TRACY W II.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.76 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 7 investors sold CHCO shares while 39 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 11.14 million shares or 1.76% less from 11.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Invest Advisors invested in 0.01% or 4,156 shares. Vanguard Group holds 0.01% in City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) or 1.71M shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System stated it has 5,700 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 24,275 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 22,370 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd has invested 0.03% in City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO). Beck Mack And Oliver Llc holds 0.03% or 9,859 shares in its portfolio. Davenport And Commerce Limited Liability reported 0% in City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO). Lbmc Invest Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO). Barclays Public Limited reported 14,248 shares. Kbc Grp Nv accumulated 6,333 shares or 0% of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors has 0% invested in City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 6,200 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Polaris Capital Management Ltd Liability invested in 4,195 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Renaissance Technology Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO).

Analysts await City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.34 EPS, up 0.75% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.33 per share. CHCO’s profit will be $22.47M for 13.77 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by City Holding Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.90% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 17.27 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Harris Associates L P, which manages about $54.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 241,505 shares to 8.31 million shares, valued at $679.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 47,492 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13.13 million shares, and has risen its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Limited Liability Com has invested 0.06% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Citadel Advsr Ltd Com holds 3.54 million shares. World Asset reported 0.4% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). West Oak Ltd Com has 0% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 100 shares. Daiwa Grp owns 470,048 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Staley Advisers has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Girard Partners has 41,886 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company invested in 1.71M shares or 0.12% of the stock. 218,159 were reported by Salem Investment Counselors. Hemenway Tru Co Llc owns 25,850 shares. Duff And Phelps Investment Mngmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 92,178 shares. Stevens Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 726,813 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Massmutual Fsb Adv reported 24,882 shares stake. The Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.27% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Rothschild Inv Il holds 0.15% or 130,045 shares in its portfolio.