As City Holding Company (CHCO) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Walthausen & Company Has Decreased Its Position; As Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Share Value Rose, Holder Courage Capital Management Has Lowered Stake

Courage Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Courage Capital Management Llc sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.04% with the market. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.86 million, down from 280,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Courage Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Acadia Healthcare for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $33.51. About 526,092 shares traded. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has declined 20.33% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHC News: 15/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to the Filing of a Securities Class Action Against Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC); 02/04/2018 – ACADIA HEALTHCARE COMPANY – ON MARCH 29 CO ENTERED THIRD REFINANCING FACILITIES AMENDMENT TO AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED DEC 31, 2012; 07/05/2018 – Acadia Health Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – ACADIA HEALTHCARE 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc; 01/05/2018 – ACADIA HEALTH 1Q REV. $742.2M, EST. $730.4M; 11/05/2018 – Saint Thomas Health and Acadia Healthcare Announce Plans to Develop a Psychiatric lnpatient Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Acadia; 22/04/2018 – DJ Acadia Healthcare Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACHC); 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare 1Q Rev $742.2M; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Reports First Quarter Revenue of $742.2 Million, EPS of $0.58 and Adjusted EPS of $0.52

Walthausen & Company decreased its stake in City Holding Company (CHCO) by 17.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company sold 22,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 107,457 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19M, down from 129,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in City Holding Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $76.74. About 40,267 shares traded. City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) has risen 7.76% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CHCO News: 28/05/2018 – CHINA SOUTH CITY HOLDINGS LTD – ESTIMATED NET PROCEEDS OF NOTES ISSUE PAYABLE IN CONNECTION WITH NOTES ISSUE, WILL BE ABOUT US$98.91 MLN; 02/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From China South City Holdings Ltd; 19/04/2018 – City Holding Co 1Q EPS $1.13; 19/04/2018 – CITY HOLDING 1Q EPS $1.13, EST. $1.05; 23/03/2018 – City Holding Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/05/2018 – China South City Holdings: May Reallocate the Use of the Proceeds for Different Uses; 27/05/2018 – China South City Holdings: Proceeds to Be Used Primarily to Refinance Existing Debt and for General Corporate Purposes; 17/05/2018 – CHINA SOUTH CITY HOLDINGS LTD 1668.HK – NET PROCEEDS OF NOTES ISSUE US$147.69 MLN; 31/05/2018 – City Holding Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 6; 25/05/2018 – COMFORTDELGRO CORPORATION LTD – WILL NO LONGER BE ACQUIRING 51-PERCENT-STAKE IN UBER’S UNIT IN SINGAPORE, LION CITY HOLDINGS

Analysts await Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.59 EPS, down 15.71% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.7 per share. ACHC’s profit will be $52.33 million for 14.20 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 51.28% EPS growth.

More notable recent Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Acadia Health deal now in question; shares tumble 7% – Seeking Alpha” on November 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ACADIA deal weeks away – CNBC – Seeking Alpha” published on November 06, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Brentwood health care firm reaches $17 million settlement in fraud case – Nashville Business Journal” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Acadia Healthcare: I Am Not Only A Patient, I Am Also A Shareholder – Seeking Alpha” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Implied Volatility Surging for Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Stock Options – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.64, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold ACHC shares while 53 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 102.09 million shares or 3.11% more from 99.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Elk Creek Partners Ltd Llc stated it has 0.64% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Susquehanna International Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0% or 61,387 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md invested in 13.60M shares or 0.06% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated owns 17,819 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust holds 57,677 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The Texas-based Twin Tree Mgmt Lp has invested 0% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 0.07% or 559,722 shares. Dupont Capital Management Corporation has invested 0% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). 152,858 were reported by Metropolitan Life New York. Cornerstone Inc holds 0% or 157 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Highland Cap Management Lp invested in 0.08% or 45,125 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.02% or 63,516 shares. 60,000 were reported by Leonard Green And L P. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 113,509 shares.

More notable recent City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “4 Reasons to Add Popular (BPOP) Stock to Your Portfolio Now – Nasdaq” on February 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Regions (RF) Offers Encouraging Long-Term Financial Targets – Nasdaq” published on February 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 58% – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “City Holding Company Announces Approval of Stock Repurchase Plan – Business Wire” published on February 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “First Horizon’s Ratings Affirmed by Moody’s, Outlook Stable – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 11, 2019.

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45B and $769.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encompass Health Corporation by 47,120 shares to 113,710 shares, valued at $6.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Simpson Manufacturing Co (NYSE:SSD) by 16,060 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,326 shares, and has risen its stake in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC).

Analysts await City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.35 per share. CHCO’s profit will be $21.43M for 14.76 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by City Holding Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.33, from 1.76 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 7 investors sold CHCO shares while 39 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 11.14 million shares or 1.76% less from 11.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Management Ltd invested in 0% or 5,693 shares. Raymond James And Assocs holds 0% or 6,717 shares in its portfolio. The Iowa-based Cambridge Invest Research Advsr has invested 0% in City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO). Jpmorgan Chase owns 435,241 shares. Qs Investors Lc owns 3,628 shares. First Mercantile invested 0.02% of its portfolio in City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO). Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 608,699 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP invested in 0.02% or 724,039 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 1,324 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. D E Shaw And Inc holds 0% or 5,440 shares in its portfolio. Davenport & Com Lc owns 5,024 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Llc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) for 19,275 shares. Northern Tru has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% of its portfolio in City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) for 7,791 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System, a New York-based fund reported 46,463 shares.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $41,544 activity. On Monday, April 8 the insider HYLTON TRACY W II bought $10,127.