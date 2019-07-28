As City Hldg Co (CHCO) Market Value Rose, Invesco LTD Has Raised Holding; Cadence Bank Na Lowered Its Johnson And Johnson (JNJ) Position as Valuation Rose

Invesco Ltd increased its stake in City Hldg Co (CHCO) by 21.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd bought 50,099 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 282,625 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.53M, up from 232,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in City Hldg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $77.18. About 44,315 shares traded. City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) has risen 7.76% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CHCO News: 23/03/2018 – City Holding Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – CITY HOLDING 1Q EPS $1.13, EST. $1.05; 27/05/2018 – China South City Holdings: New Notes Shall Be Consolidated With the 2018 May Notes if Former Materializes; 18/04/2018 – China South City Holdings Contracted Sales Rose 39% on Year in Year Ended March 31; 16/05/2018 – CHINA SOUTH CITY HOLDINGS LTD – PROPOSES TO CONDUCT AN INTERNATIONAL OFFERING OF PROPOSED NOTES ISSUE; 02/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From China South City Holdings Ltd; 31/05/2018 – City Holding Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 6; 20/04/2018 – CITY HOLDING CO CHCO.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $74 FROM $72; 26/04/2018 – CHINA SOUTH CITY HOLDINGS LTD 1668.HK -AGREEMENT IN RELATION TO A SUPPLY CHAIN BIG DATA JOINT VENTURE COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – CHINA SOUTH CITY HOLDINGS LTD 1668.HK -UNIT, EIGHT SUPPLY CHAIN COMPANIES OR THEIR SUBSIDIARIES HAVE ENTERED INTO A SHAREHOLDERS AGREEMENT

Cadence Bank Na decreased its stake in Johnson And Johnson (JNJ) by 17.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Bank Na sold 9,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,988 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.43 million, down from 55,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Bank Na who had been investing in Johnson And Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.73. About 4.89M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 08/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Discounts Cut the Prices for Its Drugs, Though Revenue Rose; 07/03/2018 – IFM Therapeutics and Bristol-Myers Squibb Awarded 2017 Deal of the Year by Clarivate Analytics; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, WORLDWIDE SALES INCREASED 4.3% IN QTR; 29/05/2018 – Genmab takes a hit after J&J sounds retreat on cancer combos, as patient deaths force researches to scrap trials $JNJ; 21/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: European Commission Approves JULUCA Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV-1; 21/05/2018 – J&J: EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER FOR ISCHEMIC STROKE; 16/03/2018 – J&J – RECEIVED A BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY, A LEADING PRIVATE INVESTMENT FIRM, TO ACQUIRE ITS LIFESCAN BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN; 18/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Amgen migraine drug costs less than expected; J&J halts development on Alzheimer’s drug; 25/04/2018 – J&J wins appeal to overturn $151 million hip implant verdict; 23/04/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS ON QUARTERLY CALL

Invesco Ltd, which manages about $296.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX) by 5,758 shares to 626,123 shares, valued at $47.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wec Energy Group Inc by 106,711 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.72M shares, and cut its stake in Mitsubishi Ufj Finl Group In (NYSE:MTU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.33, from 1.76 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 7 investors sold CHCO shares while 39 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 11.14 million shares or 1.76% less from 11.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0% invested in City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0% or 4,658 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na reported 57 shares. Moreover, Financial Svcs Corp has 0% invested in City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO). Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.01% in City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO). Sector Pension Inv Board accumulated 0.01% or 15,298 shares. 45,740 were reported by First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt accumulated 5,700 shares. Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) for 7,025 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 129,152 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has 724,039 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability holds 19,275 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. State Street invested 0% in City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 49,152 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Martingale Asset Management LP owns 20,800 shares.

Since April 8, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $41,544 activity. $9,838 worth of City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) was bought by FISHER ROBERT D.

More notable recent City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “City Holding Company Announces Acquisitions Bolstering Kentucky Presence – Business Wire” on July 11, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: ARMOUR Residential REIT, City Holding and GEO Group – Nasdaq” published on April 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “4 Reasons to Add Popular (BPOP) Stock to Your Portfolio Now – Nasdaq” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “First Horizon’s Ratings Affirmed by Moody’s, Outlook Stable – Nasdaq” published on February 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PNFP or CHCO: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Albion Ut holds 0.21% or 11,267 shares. 31,575 were reported by Oarsman. Port Solutions Ltd Co invested in 2,273 shares. Campbell Newman Asset, Wisconsin-based fund reported 30,254 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 1.11% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 258,930 shares. Spinnaker Tru reported 80,173 shares stake. Karpus Mgmt has 2,375 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bp Public Limited Company holds 1.51% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 278,000 shares. Churchill Mgmt Corporation holds 0.08% or 20,954 shares. Int Gru holds 0.53% or 1.00 million shares in its portfolio. Pillar Pacific Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 51,299 shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. Tcw Inc owns 29,430 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 1.15% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 41,911 are owned by Whalerock Point Partners Limited Liability. Moreover, Tealwood Asset Mngmt has 1.75% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 29,382 shares.