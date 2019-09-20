As Citrix Systems (CTXS) Stock Price Declined, Zevin Asset Management Lowered Its Stake; Rnc Capital Management Has Trimmed Bristol (BMY) Holding by $1.33 Million as Share Price Declined

Zevin Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Citrix Systems Inc. (CTXS) by 51.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevin Asset Management Llc sold 5,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% . The institutional investor held 5,333 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $523,000, down from 11,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevin Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Citrix Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $96.78. About 527,869 shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 12/03/2018 – Citrix Systems Amends Bylaws to Implement Proxy Access; 08/05/2018 – Flexxible IT Accelerates Citrix Cloud Adoption in Collaboration with Hewlett Packard Enterprise; 06/03/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces Call for Nominations for Best of Citrix Synergy 2018 Awards; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Cloud Solutions Propels WAGO Factories into the Future; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Systems Plans to Declare Quarterly Dividend of 35c/Share Starting in 4Q; 20/04/2018 – Citrix Systems: Henshall Was Appointed Chief Executive In July 2017; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems 1Q Adj EPS $1.29; 26/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $93; 29/05/2018 – Citrix at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees 2Q EPS 72c-EPS 76c

Rnc Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 3.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rnc Capital Management Llc sold 29,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 829,752 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.63 million, down from 859,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rnc Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $50.48. About 5.84 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients With Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA Combination Trials; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Approves Supplemental Biologics License Application Updating Opdivo Dosing Schedul; 21/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed; 03/04/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics Announces Effective Date of Global Development & Commercialization Collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – INCREASING 2018 NON-GAAP EPS GUIDANCE RANGE FROM $3.15 – $3.30 TO $3.35 – $3.45; 29/03/2018 – BMS-986231 (Bristol-Myers Squibb/Ligand) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/04/2018 – ADVANTAGENE – COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE SAFETY, EFFICACY OF CO’S INVESTIGATIONAL GENE MEDIATED CYTOTOXIC IMMUNOTHERAPY COMBINED WITH BRISTOL’S OPDIVO; 16/04/2018 – Most interesting data point in $BMY CM-227 PR Opdivo monotherapy failed in high TMB ≥13 mut/Mb and ≥1% positive PD-L1 expression PFS HR 0.95; p=0.7776; 12/03/2018 – The Cherry Orchard, Bristol Old Vic – a thoroughly Russian production

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Those Who Purchased Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares A Year Ago Have A 20% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EC OKs expanded label for Bristol-Myers’ Empliciti – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “4 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: ROKU, ADBE, BYND – Investorplace.com” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Bristol-Myers Squibb a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Biotechs With the Biggest Cash Stockpiles – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. $236,440 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) was bought by Samuels Theodore R. II on Thursday, May 16.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 12.02 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to report earnings on October, 24 before the open. They expect $0.84 EPS, down 19.23% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.04 per share. CTXS’s profit will be $109.65 million for 28.80 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Citrix Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Close Look At Citrix Systems, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:CTXS) 27% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Is An Attractive Dividend Stock – Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Citrix Delivers Expanded Network Protection through SD-WAN Solution with Palo Alto Networks – Business Wire” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shareholders Booked A 73% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citrix Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

