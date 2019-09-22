As Citrix Systems (CTXS) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Dupont Capital Management Trimmed Position by $1.11 Million; As American Electric Power (AEP) Stock Price Rose, Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Has Upped Position by $1.18 Million

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS) by 27.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp sold 11,364 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% . The institutional investor held 29,861 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.93 million, down from 41,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Citrix Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $96.97. About 1.63M shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems 1Q Net $144.3M; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems 1Q Rev $697M; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Systems Plans to Declare Quarterly Dividend of 35c/Share Starting in 4Q; 26/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $93; 09/05/2018 – CompDealerNews: Citrix Canada head retires; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.18-Adj EPS $1.22; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems 1Q EPS 99c; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees 2Q EPS 72c-EPS 76c; 10/05/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces “Best of Citrix Synergy” 2018 Award Winners; 08/05/2018 – Flexxible IT Accelerates Citrix Cloud Adoption in Collaboration with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio increased its stake in American Electric Power (AEP) by 4.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio bought 13,436 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 336,395 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.61 million, up from 322,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio who had been investing in American Electric Power for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.01 billion market cap company. It closed at $93.18 lastly. It is up 24.73% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Profit Falls 23%; 15/05/2018 – American Electric Power Co. Volume Rises More Than Triple Avg; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES COMMERCIAL BARGE LINE’S SENIOR SECURED TO CAA2 AND CFR TO CAA1; OUTLOOK REMAINS NEGATIVE; 19/04/2018 – AEP Reaches Settlement on Transmission Return on Equity for Eastern Companies; Incorporates Benefits of Tax Reform Into Transmi; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER SAYS PSO, OIEC,WALMART REQUESTING OKLAHOMA CORPORATION COMMISSION APPROVE PROJECT UNDER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – QTRLY REV $4.0 BLN VS $3.9 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/03/2018 – AEP Recognized As A 2020 Women On Boards Winning Company; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 04/04/2018 – EPA: AEP SWEPCO of Shreveport, La., Earns 2017 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Honors; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power Sees 2018 EPS $3.71-EPS $3.91

Dupont Capital Management Corp, which manages about $36.48B and $4.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 68,028 shares to 80,626 shares, valued at $3.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) by 7,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,012 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Analysts await Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to report earnings on October, 24 before the open. They expect $0.84 EPS, down 19.23% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.04 per share. CTXS’s profit will be $109.96M for 28.86 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Citrix Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 41 investors sold CTXS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 119.80 million shares or 14.59% less from 140.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ftb Inc invested in 85 shares or 0% of the stock. Vigilant Management Ltd Co stated it has 14 shares. King Luther Management Corporation has 92,970 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Cambridge Trust owns 11,749 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Quantum Mngmt holds 2,392 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And has 0% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Zeke Cap Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Tributary Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 4,650 shares. Fund Mgmt Sa invested in 608,372 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 5,050 shares. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Adv has 0.24% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Bb&T Ltd Company invested in 0.01% or 8,326 shares. M&T Bank & Trust Corporation accumulated 13,142 shares. Minnesota-based Sit Invest has invested 0.02% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Tarbox Family Office Incorporated has 73 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

