As Citrix Systems (CTXS) Share Value Declined, Holder Janney Montgomery Scott Has Lowered Its Stake; As Healthequity (HQY) Stock Rose, Dock Street Asset Management Increased Position by $4.91 Million

Dock Street Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Healthequity (HQY) by 172.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc bought 75,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.26% . The institutional investor held 119,296 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.80 million, up from 43,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Healthequity for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.04B market cap company. The stock increased 3.15% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $57.15. About 840,487 shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 10.60% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY SEES FY ADJ EPS 98C TO $1.04; 19/03/2018 – HQY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $106.0M TO $111.0M, EST. $104.7M; 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints New Director to the Board; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $276 MLN TO $282 MLN; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 EPS 74c-EPS 80c; 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Ops; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY 4Q REV. $60.4M, EST. $58.2M; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.94, REV VIEW $277.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 31/05/2018 – HealthEquity Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 24/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within HealthEquity, Chicago Rivet & Machine, NorthStar Realty Europe, Cullen/Frost Bankers, O

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc decreased its stake in Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS) by 16.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc sold 5,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% . The institutional investor held 26,643 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.62M, down from 31,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc who had been investing in Citrix Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $96.52. About 1.05 million shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 05/04/2018 – lnstart Logic Names Former Citrix CEO Mark Templeton as Chairman; 24/04/2018 – Acrolinx Launches Latest Platform to Improve Content Creation and Review Experience; 03/05/2018 – M7 Global Partners Heads to Citrix Synergy 2018; 22/03/2018 – Citrix Placed as a Top Player in Market Quadrant for Unified Endpoint Management Solutions by Radicati Group; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) Investors; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $5.20 TO $5.30 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees 2Q Rev $710M-$720M; 08/05/2018 – Liquidware to Participate as a Silver Sponsor at Citrix Synergy 2018; 07/05/2018 – StorMagic Launches First Edge Appliance Designed to Seamlessly Support Citrix Cloud Services; 05/03/2018 Liquidware Joins Citrix in the Citrix Ready Pavilion at HIMSS 18 to Showcase Workspace Environment Essentials

Analysts await Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to report earnings on October, 24 before the open. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, down 19.23% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.04 per share. CTXS’s profit will be $109.96M for 28.73 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Citrix Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.00% EPS growth.

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc, which manages about $15.70 billion and $13.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unilever N V Ny Shs New (NYSE:UN) by 38,857 shares to 338,154 shares, valued at $20.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Maxim Integrated Prods (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 18,272 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,547 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishs Sp Ttl Us Stk Etf (ITOT).

