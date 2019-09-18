As Citrix Systems (CTXS) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Meeder Asset Management Has Trimmed by $2.56 Million Its Holding; Martin Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMLP) Market Value Declined While Salient Capital Advisors Raised Its Holding

Salient Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Martin Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMLP) by 383.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc bought 51,149 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.59% . The institutional investor held 64,483 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $460,000, up from 13,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Martin Midstream Prtnrs LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $194.32 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.73% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $5. About 279,125 shares traded or 24.28% up from the average. Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) has declined 53.74% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MMLP News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Martin Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMLP); 21/05/2018 – Martin Midstream Partners L.P. Announces Participation in the 2018 MLP & Energy Infrastructure Conference; 26/03/2018 – Martin Midstream Partners Short-Interest Ratio Up to 8 Days; 19/04/2018 – Martin Midstream Partners Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution; 25/04/2018 – Martin Midstream Partners 1Q Rev $284.2M; 25/04/2018 – Martin Midstream Partners 1Q EPS 32c; 15/05/2018 – Martin Midstream Partners L.P. Announces Participation in Stephens Energy Conference; 25/04/2018 – MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP QTRLY NET INCOME PER UNIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO LIMITED PARTNERS – DILUTED $0.32; 16/03/2018 Martin Midstream Partners L.P. Responds to FERC Announcement; 16/03/2018 – MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – DOES NOT ANTICIPATE PARTNERSHIP’S CASH FLOW TO BE IMPACTED BY ANNOUNCEMENT FROM FERC

Meeder Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS) by 91.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc sold 26,164 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% . The institutional investor held 2,408 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $237,000, down from 28,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Citrix Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $95.72. About 1.43M shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 09/05/2018 – CompDealerNews: Citrix Canada head retires; 20/04/2018 – DICKER DATA LTD DDR.AX – ALSO APPOINTED SECOND CITRIX SOLUTION PROVIDER DISTRIBUTOR IN AUSTRALIA; 26/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $93; 16/05/2018 – ExtraHop Reveal(x) Named a Best of Citrix Synergy 2018 Winner; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.87, REV VIEW $2.87 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : BAIRD RAISES PRICE TARGE TO $110 FROM $100; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Unveils lndustry’s First Digital Workspace to Unify and Secure all Apps and Content for all Devices; 19/04/2018 – DJ Citrix Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTXS); 10/05/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces “Best of Citrix Synergy” 2018 Award Winners; 05/04/2018 – lnstart Logic Names Former Citrix CEO Mark Templeton as Chairman

Analysts await Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to report earnings on October, 24 before the open. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, down 19.23% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.04 per share. CTXS’s profit will be $109.96 million for 28.49 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Citrix Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.00% EPS growth.

