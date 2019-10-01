As Citrix Systems (CTXS) Market Value Declined, Renaissance Group Trimmed by $704,816 Its Stake; Davis Capital Partners Has Raised Svb Financial Group (SIVB) Stake by $5.60 Million; Share Value Declined

Davis Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Svb Financial Group (SIVB) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Capital Partners Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.92 million, up from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Svb Financial Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.49% or $9.39 during the last trading session, reaching $199.56. About 369,316 shares traded. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 23.09% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500.

Renaissance Group Llc decreased its stake in Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS) by 2.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Group Llc sold 7,192 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% . The institutional investor held 275,693 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.06 million, down from 282,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Group Llc who had been investing in Citrix Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $95.81. About 502,608 shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 25/04/2018 – CITRIX 1Q NET REV. $697.2M, EST. $675.6M; 12/03/2018 – Citrix Systems Amends Bylaws to Implement Proxy Access; 26/04/2018 – CAFC: 01 COMMUNIQUE LABORATORY, INC v. CITRIX ONLINE, LLC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1869 – 2018-04-26; 08/05/2018 – Veridium Offers Passwordless Integration to Azure Active Directory and Citrix Cloud with VeridiumlD and Its Newly Released Veridium Authenticator App; 20/04/2018 – DICKER DATA LTD DDR.AX – ALSO APPOINTED SECOND CITRIX SOLUTION PROVIDER DISTRIBUTOR IN AUSTRALIA; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Provides Revenue and Non-GAAP Operating Margin Goals for 2022; Announces Plan to Declare Dividend; 20/04/2018 – Citrix Systems: Henshall Was Appointed Chief Executive In July 2017; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees FY Rev $2.88B-$2.91B; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $3.45 TO $3.59; 03/05/2018 – M7 Global Partners Heads to Citrix Synergy 2018

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $199,007 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 49 investors sold SIVB shares while 164 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 45.31 million shares or 1.94% less from 46.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whittier Tru Of Nevada, Nevada-based fund reported 3,827 shares. Creative Planning holds 4,562 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 11,086 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru has 306,988 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma owns 101 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv reported 0.15% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Icon Advisers holds 70,937 shares. Moreover, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.01% invested in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) for 3,337 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs has 0.23% invested in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) for 310 shares. Harding Loevner Ltd Partnership owns 637,128 shares. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Australia stated it has 0% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Barclays Plc has 121,560 shares. Pension Ser invested 0.05% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Legal And General Grp Public Limited Company has 297,771 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance Mgmt has 0.01% invested in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) for 28,107 shares.

Davis Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $314.70 million and $1.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF) by 362,753 shares to 137,247 shares, valued at $12.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Renaissance Group Llc, which manages about $2.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 5,766 shares to 118,092 shares, valued at $28.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) by 15,774 shares in the quarter, for a total of 348,710 shares, and has risen its stake in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 41 investors sold CTXS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 119.80 million shares or 14.59% less from 140.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys has invested 0.01% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 24,120 shares. Moreover, First Interstate Bank has 0% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). 4,653 were accumulated by Pictet Cie (Europe) Sa. Allstate reported 0.04% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Joel Isaacson Limited Com has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Clarivest Asset Management Ltd holds 7 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Trexquant Inv Lp has 0.21% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Ohio-based Meeder Asset has invested 0.02% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). 568,650 are held by Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Inc. Invesco stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0.06% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Hillsdale Invest Management has 50 shares. Pnc Grp Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 11,661 shares. 7,281 are owned by Orrstown Fincl Incorporated.