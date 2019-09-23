As Citrix Systems (CTXS) Market Valuation Declined, United Services Automobile Association Has Decreased Position; White Pine Investment Co Has Decreased Holding in Ford Motor Co (F) as Valuation Declined

White Pine Investment Co decreased its stake in Ford Motor Co (F) by 78.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Investment Co sold 276,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The hedge fund held 75,730 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $775,000, down from 352,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Investment Co who had been investing in Ford Motor Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.59B market cap company. It closed at $9.17 lastly. It is down 5.36% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 30/04/2018 – GENERAL ATLANTIC’S FORD: IPO MARKET `ON PRECIPICE’ OF COMEBACK; 25/04/2018 – Ford plans more cost cuts to rev up profit margin gains; 03/04/2018 – Fiat Chrysler, Ford’s March Deliveries Trounce Analyst Estimates; 17/05/2018 – REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Toyota plans to roll into China’s EV market in GAC Motor vehicle; 25/04/2018 – Ford Plans $11.5 Billion in Extra Cuts, Kills Slow-Selling Cars; 06/03/2018 – Uber’s self-driving trucks haul cargo on Arizona highways; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Manafort’s ex-son-in-law cut plea deal; 14/03/2018 – FORD MOTOR CREDIT FILES MIXED SECURITIES PROSPECTUS; 15/03/2018 – FORD BRIEFS REPORTERS ON PRODUCT PLANS IN DEARBORN, MI; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Ford Crdt Auto Ownr Trst 2018-A Nts Rtgs

United Services Automobile Association decreased its stake in Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS) by 23.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association sold 81,444 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% . The institutional investor held 264,328 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.94 million, down from 345,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in Citrix Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $96.5. About 896,251 shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 24/04/2018 – Acrolinx Launches Latest Platform to Improve Content Creation and Review Experience; 08/05/2018 – Liquidware to Participate as a Silver Sponsor at Citrix Synergy 2018; 26/04/2018 – CAFC: 01 COMMUNIQUE LABORATORY, INC v. CITRIX ONLINE, LLC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1869 – 2018-04-26; 19/04/2018 – DJ Citrix Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTXS); 09/05/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $95; 03/05/2018 – M7 Global Partners Heads to Citrix Synergy 2018; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.88 BLN TO $2.91 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.18-Adj EPS $1.22; 20/04/2018 – DICKER DATA LTD DDR.AX – CO APPOINTED SOLE CITRIX RESELLER DISTRIBUTOR; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Unveils Industry’s First Digital Workspace to Unify and Secure all Apps and Content for all Devices

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $8.29 million activity. Shares for $100,038 were bought by THORNTON JOHN L on Thursday, May 23. Shares for $8.00M were bought by FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 59 investors sold F shares while 240 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 1.89 billion shares or 2.91% more from 1.83 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Teachers Retirement System invested 0.16% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership holds 0.27% or 75,006 shares in its portfolio. Brookstone Cap Mngmt invested in 0.03% or 55,850 shares. Hyman Charles D has 616,559 shares. Salem Investment Counselors Inc accumulated 0.01% or 8,095 shares. Stock Yards Bancorporation & invested in 62,534 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Aperio Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Com holds 1.92 million shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 970,933 are held by Creative Planning. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag reported 9.67 million shares. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt holds 3,000 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa reported 115,430 shares. Cetera Advsr Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Tci Wealth Advsrs has invested 0.04% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). 10,099 were reported by Beese Fulmer Invest. Duff And Phelps Mngmt Communications reported 42,840 shares.

White Pine Investment Co, which manages about $204.32 million and $211.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 2,586 shares to 127,332 shares, valued at $27.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tips Bond Etf (TIP) by 3,365 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,131 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares 7 (IEF).

More notable recent Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ford: Don’t Fear The Future – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “The 2 Big Reasons Ford Stock Looks Good on This Dip – Investorplace.com” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Ford Motor (F) a Profitable Stock for Value Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Battle over U.S. vehicle emissions standards – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ford locates buyer for Brazil plant – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.29 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.16B for 7.91 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.38% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to report earnings on October, 24 before the open. They expect $0.84 EPS, down 19.23% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.04 per share. CTXS’s profit will be $109.96M for 28.72 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Citrix Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shareholders Booked A 73% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Smart To Buy Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Close Look At Citrix Systems, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:CTXS) 27% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Citrix Systems (CTXS) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 07, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 06, 2019.

United Services Automobile Association, which manages about $40.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 628 shares to 459,868 shares, valued at $870.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) by 9,210 shares in the quarter, for a total of 365,807 shares, and has risen its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN).