As Citrix Sys (CTXS) Valuation Declined, Holder Hillsdale Investment Management Has Decreased Its Position; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined, Tci Wealth Advisors Boosted Its Holding by $6.05 Million

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS) by 99.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc sold 4,255 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% . The institutional investor held 40 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4,000, down from 4,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Citrix Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $95. About 146,183 shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 29/05/2018 – Citrix at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Liquidware to Participate as a Silver Sponsor at Citrix Synergy 2018; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $3.45 TO $3.59; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.88 BLN TO $2.91 BLN; 06/03/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces Call for Nominations for Best of Citrix Synergy 2018 Awards; 26/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $93; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees FY Adj EPS $5.20-Adj EPS $5.30; 05/03/2018 Liquidware Joins Citrix in the Citrix Ready Pavilion at HIMSS 18 to Showcase Workspace Environment Essentials; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.29, EST. $1.05; 30/05/2018 – Citrix Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 566.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc bought 3,397 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,997 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12M, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $907.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $5.23 during the last trading session, reaching $1835.49. About 874,068 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/04/2018 – Russia tells Amazon, Google their IP addresses blocked because of Telegram-lfax; 11/04/2018 – UPS Caught Flat-footed By E-Commerce; Pilots To Survey Shippers To Determine Impact; 09/05/2018 – U.S. drone program taps Apple, passes over Amazon, China’s DJI; 23/04/2018 – Americans are investing more in their pets, spurring interest from companies searching for growth. Meanwhile, the threat of Amazon’s entry into health care looms; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple hires former Amazon devices CTO for software role – Bloomberg; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Cox Automotive Moving Infrastructure to AWS; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: Trump admin will meet with Amazon, FB, Google and dozens of other companies’ top AI bosses on Thursday at WH; 03/04/2018 – TRUMP SAYS U.S. POST OFFICE LOSING BILLIONS BECAUSE IT DELIVERS PACKAGES FOR AMAZON AT A VERY LOW RATE; 14/05/2018 – Amazon has added $7 billion in gross profit in the first quarter, which is more than the growth expected from the top five retailers combined, Morgan Stanley wrote in a note Monday; 12/04/2018 – Artificial Intelligence Method for Body Language Analysis by Boston-Area Mental Health Company Brain Power is Featured on Amazon Web Services Blog

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Interstate National Bank & Trust holds 1.89% or 4,769 shares in its portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Intact Invest Management Inc has invested 0.08% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Park Corporation Oh accumulated 0.11% or 1,135 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Service Limited Liability Corp owns 0.41% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,813 shares. Ameritas Inv Partners has 21,644 shares for 1.79% of their portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj & Bk reported 3.32% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Syntal Capital Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.3% or 1,615 shares. Hudock Group Ltd Liability Co reported 241 shares. Fincl Advisory, Kansas-based fund reported 1,415 shares. Covington Management has 2.14% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Deltec Asset Mngmt Limited owns 13,005 shares. Moreover, Mairs And Power Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 616 shares. North Carolina-based Carroll Financial Assoc has invested 0.23% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Kj Harrison holds 2,175 shares. Washington-based Newfocus Financial Lc has invested 0.16% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to report earnings on October, 24 before the open. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, down 19.23% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.04 per share. CTXS’s profit will be $109.95 million for 28.27 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Citrix Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold CTXS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 140.26 million shares or 15.31% more from 121.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 172,757 are held by Aperio Gru Limited Liability Co. South State holds 0.09% or 9,229 shares. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Com stated it has 5,356 shares. Credit Agricole S A has 0% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 142,000 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 1,110 shares. 242 are held by Loomis Sayles L P. Asset One Limited has 93,831 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Tru Of Vermont, a Vermont-based fund reported 576 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp owns 69 shares. Ameriprise Fin Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 183,856 shares. Moreover, Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 34 shares. Invesco Limited owns 0.12% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 3.62 million shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 117,441 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 5,628 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Insperity Inc Com (NYSE:NSP) by 3,900 shares to 24,380 shares, valued at $3.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bce Inc Com (NYSE:BCE) by 339,160 shares in the quarter, for a total of 610,284 shares, and has risen its stake in Miller Inds Inc Tenn (NYSE:MLR).