As Citrix Sys (CTXS) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Has Decreased by $3.93 Million Its Stake; Sequoia Financial Advisors Continues to Hold Position in Altria Group (MO)

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS) by 14.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale sold 34,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 204,723 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.43 million, down from 239,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Citrix Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $95.59. About 2.90M shares traded or 58.61% up from the average. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 10.02% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 03/05/2018 – M7 Global Partners Heads to Citrix Synergy 2018; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems 1Q EPS 99c; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.87, REV VIEW $2.87 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $93; 29/05/2018 – Citrix at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems 1Q Net $144.3M; 10/05/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces “Best of Citrix Synergy” 2018 Award Winners; 26/04/2018 – 01 COMMUNIQUE PROVIDES AN UPDATE IN ITS PATENT LITIGATION WITH CITRIX; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Raises Annual Forecast Following Strong 1Q Results — Market Mover; 10/05/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces “Best of Citrix Synergy” 2018 Award Winners

Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 188.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc bought 13,863 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,207 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22 million, up from 7,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $49.86. About 7.29M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500.

Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VO) by 19,383 shares to 4,754 shares, valued at $764,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 54,179 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,681 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd Llc holds 0.15% or 31,340 shares in its portfolio. Factory Mutual accumulated 0.73% or 1.14M shares. Tradewinds Cap Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 131,889 are owned by Gofen & Glossberg Limited Liability Corp Il. Vanguard Grp Inc Incorporated accumulated 146.58 million shares. At Bancshares, a Iowa-based fund reported 12,905 shares. Centurylink Inv Mgmt Company has invested 0.95% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc holds 0.01% or 17,023 shares. The Pennsylvania-based First Tru Com has invested 0.41% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Osborne Ptnrs Capital Ltd Liability Com reported 3,950 shares. Alley Limited Com invested in 111,087 shares or 1.87% of the stock. Cubic Asset Mngmt Limited Co reported 4,260 shares stake. Utd Asset Strategies Inc has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Destination Wealth has 2,115 shares. King Wealth has 11,380 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $122,481 activity.

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, which manages about $16.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 9,270 shares to 102,795 shares, valued at $13.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amphenol Corp New (NYSE:APH) by 95,189 shares in the quarter, for a total of 405,524 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

