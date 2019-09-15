As Citrix Sys (CTXS) Stock Value Declined, Brant Point Investment Management Has Boosted Its Stake; Centurylink (CTL) Shareholder Southeastern Asset Management Has Increased Holding by $84.04 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Brant Point Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS) by 16.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc bought 4,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% . The hedge fund held 30,348 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.98M, up from 26,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Citrix Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $95.95. About 1.51 million shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 26/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 17/04/2018 – Citrix Analytics Service Proactively Addresses Security Threats; 10/05/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces “Best of Citrix Synergy” 2018 Award Winners; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.18-Adj EPS $1.22; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.87, REV VIEW $2.87 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – ViewSonic Upgrades its Popular SC-T25 Raspberry Pi 3 Device with Citrix Workspace Hub Features at Citrix Synergy 2018; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.88 BLN TO $2.91 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Raises Annual Forecast Following Strong 1Q Results — Market Mover; 20/04/2018 – DICKER DATA LTD DDR.AX – ALSO APPOINTED SECOND CITRIX SOLUTION PROVIDER DISTRIBUTOR IN AUSTRALIA; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees 2Q Rev $710M-$720M

Southeastern Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 11.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc bought 7.64 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The hedge fund held 74.90M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $880.87 million, up from 67.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.66% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $12.9. About 16.28M shares traded or 32.58% up from the average. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 03/05/2018 – CenturyLink to participate in J.P. Morgan investor conference; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey Will Become CenturyLink’s CEO and Pres; 03/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Globalstar, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders – GSAT; 15/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Proposed Buyout, and Encourages Shareholders to Contact Law Firm Tripp Levy PLLC for More Information; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS HARVEY PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN; 14/03/2018 – DOJ OKS CENTURYLINK PROPOSED SALE OF FORMER LEVEL 3 ASSETS; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Rev $5.95B; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide

Southeastern Asset Management Inc, which manages about $35.07 billion and $6.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corporation Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.09 million shares to 6.90M shares, valued at $291.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. by 3.71 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.64M shares, and cut its stake in Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Put Buying Activity in CenturyLink (CTL) Targets Downside in Shares Below $12/Sh Through January -Susquehanna – StreetInsider.com” published on September 09, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “CenturyLink Announces Pricing of Private Offering of Level 3 Financing Senior Notes – PRNewswire” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CenturyLink proposes private offering of level 3 financing senior notes – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CenturyLink Launches Fully Managed VMware Cloud on AWS Service… – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.35 million activity. STOREY JEFFREY K bought $491,480 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Thursday, May 23. On Wednesday, May 15 the insider PERRY HARVEY P bought $109,192. $404,250 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T on Friday, May 10. GLENN T MICHAEL bought $196,600 worth of stock or 20,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 63 investors sold CTL shares while 170 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 776.49 million shares or 13.47% less from 897.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston Private Wealth Limited Co invested 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Salem Invest Counselors reported 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Cognios Capital Limited Liability Corporation invested in 203,874 shares or 0.92% of the stock. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 16,912 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv has invested 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru holds 3.95M shares. Swiss Fincl Bank reported 0.04% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). 44 are held by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd invested in 813,082 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cetera Advsr Ltd Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Ameriprise Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 42,915 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas invested in 41,000 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc owns 1.73 million shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12 million and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arrow Electrs Inc (NYSE:ARW) by 15,000 shares to 55,940 shares, valued at $3.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 36,714 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,012 shares, and cut its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (Put) (NYSE:SERV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 41 investors sold CTXS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 119.80 million shares or 14.59% less from 140.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Colony Grp Inc Lc owns 6,847 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability Company, a Washington-based fund reported 652,233 shares. British Columbia Invest Corporation invested in 0.08% or 102,329 shares. Dupont Capital Management holds 29,861 shares. D E Shaw accumulated 1.84 million shares. First Interstate Bankshares reported 159 shares. Voya Inv Management Lc reported 406,419 shares. Sei reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Monetary Management Gru has invested 0% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Moreover, Shine Advisory has 0.01% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 286 shares. Blackrock Inc reported 10.36 million shares. Optimum Invest Advsrs holds 1,105 shares. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department invested in 6 shares or 0% of the stock. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 29,974 shares.

More notable recent Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “10 Battered Tech Stocks to Buy Now – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citrix appoints Arlen Shenkman as CFO – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Is An Attractive Dividend Stock – Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Smart To Buy Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “We Did The Math QQEW Can Go To $74 – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 09, 2019.