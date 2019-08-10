As Citrix Sys (CTXS) Stock Price Declined, Yhb Investment Advisors Raised Its Position by $322,344; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Price Declined, Merriman Wealth Management Decreased Position by $425,420

Merriman Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Merriman Wealth Management Llc sold 239 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,795 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.76 million, down from 4,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Merriman Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $913.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 22/05/2018 – Amazon Pushes Facial Recognition to Police, Prompting Outcry Over Surveillance; 14/05/2018 – Amazon will adopt a ‘Rooney Rule’ to increase board diversity after its initial opposition sparked employee outrage; 08/03/2018 – Several candidates have been approached to lead Amazon’s health venture with Berkshire and JPM; 06/04/2018 – EPA Chief’s Job Status | Trump’s New Trade Threat | Trump’s Beef With Amazon; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba is working on an Amazon Echo rival that speaks Chinese, report says; 18/04/2018 – The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on Tuesday approved the Amazon.com subsidiary’s Sept. 2014 filing for a patent that can correlate different data streams and sell the combined feed in a marketplace; 27/04/2018 – Podcast: The Information’s 411 – Fulfilled by Amazon; 23/05/2018 – The Amazon Vet Behind Italy’s Digital Renaissance (Video); 23/03/2018 – Whole Foods is slashing marketing jobs in its latest post-Amazon push to cut costs; 20/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: On Amazon, a quarter of merchants’ sales are cross-border

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS) by 12.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc bought 3,256 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% . The institutional investor held 29,654 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.96M, up from 26,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Citrix Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $91.98. About 1.77 million shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.88 BLN TO $2.91 BLN; 08/05/2018 – Veridium Offers Passwordless Integration to Azure Active Directory and Citrix Cloud with VeridiumlD and Its Newly Released Veridium Authenticator App; 30/05/2018 – Citrix Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – M7 Global Partners Heads to Citrix Synergy 2018; 08/05/2018 – CITRIX AIMING FOR 2022 REV. GROWTH OF AT LEAST 6%; 26/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $93; 08/05/2018 – ViewSonic Upgrades its Popular SC-T25 Raspberry Pi 3 Device with Citrix Workspace Hub Features at Citrix Synergy 2018; 06/03/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces Call for Nominations for Best of Citrix Synergy 2018 Awards; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.29, EST. $1.05; 12/03/2018 – Citrix Systems Amends Bylaws to Implement Proxy Access

Merriman Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $527.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 63,698 shares to 197,420 shares, valued at $6.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (SCZ) by 119,582 shares in the quarter, for a total of 146,571 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.17 billion for 72.07 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,828 are owned by Colonial Advsrs. Wells Fargo Mn owns 2.03M shares. M&T Savings Bank has 87,663 shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. Cambridge Trust stated it has 25,116 shares or 2.67% of all its holdings. Wills Grp Inc reported 1.87% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lodge Hill Cap Limited Liability Co has invested 1.95% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ipswich Investment Inc accumulated 3,364 shares. Blackhill Cap Inc reported 1,000 shares. State Bank reported 6,027 shares or 3.39% of all its holdings. 373 are held by Biltmore Wealth Management Ltd Company. Corda Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 2,474 shares. Weybosset Rech & Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc reported 12,693 shares stake. Oakbrook Invests Llc reported 1.69% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 735,592 shares or 2.68% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold CTXS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 140.26 million shares or 15.31% more from 121.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pggm Investments has 309,382 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. 22,019 are owned by Massachusetts Svcs Ma. Art Limited Company holds 45,829 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset holds 0.05% or 62,297 shares in its portfolio. Wedge Capital Mgmt L Ltd Partnership Nc invested in 0.46% or 402,389 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership reported 0.01% stake. Lsv Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). 111,244 are held by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Captrust Advisors reported 1,096 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 914,847 shares. Manchester Cap Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 1,196 shares. Matarin Capital Mngmt Lc stated it has 23,299 shares. Jefferies Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 47,186 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Private Advisor Gp Ltd Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Scotia holds 0% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) or 3,427 shares.