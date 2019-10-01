As Citrix Sys (CTXS) Shares Declined, Qs Investors Raised Its Holding by $2.55 Million; Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding Boosted by Shaker Investments Llc

Shaker Investments Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 33.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Investments Llc bought 468 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,884 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.57 million, up from 1,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Investments Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $858.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $10.46 during the last trading session, reaching $1735.91. About 2.39M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 22/05/2018 – Amazon Criticized by Civil Rights Group Over Facial Recognition; 30/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos won’t call a meeting or even go to a meeting if 2 pizzas wouldn’t feed the entire group; 12/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO PLAN CREDIT CARD FOR SMALL-BUSINESS CUSTOMERS; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Bond Trading Jumps to More Than Three Times Average; 17/04/2018 – In Celebration of World Book Day, AmazonCrossing Aims to Connect One Million Readers with Kindle Books in Translation; 23/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM: HLDR PROPOSAL ON DIVERSE BOARD CANDIDATES WITHDRAWN; 15/03/2018 – Carrefour buys majority stake in French meal delivery company; 13/05/2018 – BI Nordic: Some Amazon customers are frustrated that their packages are arriving late – and it reveals a giant misconception; 28/03/2018 – GoDaddy Goes All-In on AWS; 05/04/2018 – Could Trump’s Amazon-Bashing Give HQ2 Finalists Second Thoughts? Hardly. — Barron’s Blog

Qs Investors Llc increased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS) by 36.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc bought 26,003 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% . The institutional investor held 96,620 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.48 million, up from 70,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Citrix Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $96.52. About 1.05M shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $3.45 TO $3.59; 18/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : BAIRD RAISES PRICE TARGE TO $110 FROM $100; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $5.20 TO $5.30 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Names Sara Andrews to Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees FY Adj EPS $5.20-Adj EPS $5.30; 07/05/2018 – eG Innovations to Showcase Purpose-Built Monitoring Capabilities for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop 7.x at Citrix Synergy 2018; 06/03/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces Call for Nominations for Best of Citrix Synergy 2018 Awards; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.87, REV VIEW $2.87 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems 1Q EPS 99c; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Provides Revenue and Non-GAAP Operating Margin Goals for 2022; Announces Plan to Declare Dividend

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barton Inv Mngmt has invested 13.08% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hudock Cap Ltd Liability holds 242 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Family Firm reported 181 shares stake. Paragon Cap Limited Liability Company reported 143 shares. Signaturefd Limited Com accumulated 4,707 shares or 0.77% of the stock. Highstreet Asset Mgmt reported 3,555 shares. Signature Est & Inv Advsrs Limited Com invested in 1.91% or 13,195 shares. Graybill Bartz & Assoc holds 0.18% or 135 shares in its portfolio. Whalerock Point Partners Ltd Liability Corp invested 1.3% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). First Republic Inv Management reported 140,500 shares. First Long Island Investors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3.74% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 15,908 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 522 shares. The Ohio-based North Point Portfolio Managers Corporation Oh has invested 2% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has 991 shares. Twin Tree Management Ltd Partnership owns 0.05% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,695 shares.

Shaker Investments Llc, which manages about $129.10 million and $150.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 2,160 shares to 17,940 shares, valued at $3.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 5,493 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,615 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

