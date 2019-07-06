As Citrix Sys (CTXS) Market Value Declined, Invesco LTD Has Lifted Its Stake by $11.67 Million; Asa Gold & Precious Metals LTD Has Decreased Its Holding in Royal Gold (RGLD) by $1.08 Million

Invesco Ltd increased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd bought 117,854 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.62M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $360.99 million, up from 3.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Citrix Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $99.83. About 1.06M shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 10.02% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Names Sara Andrews to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – 01 COMMUNIQUE PROVIDES AN UPDATE IN ITS PATENT LITIGATION WITH CITRIX; 10/05/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces “Best of Citrix Synergy” 2018 Award Winners; 19/04/2018 – DJ Citrix Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTXS); 03/05/2018 – M7 Global Partners Heads to Citrix Synergy 2018; 17/04/2018 – Citrix Analytics Service Proactively Addresses Security Threats; 29/05/2018 – Citrix at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Systems Targets 2022 Revenue Growth of at Least 6%; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees FY Adj EPS $5.20-Adj EPS $5.30; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees 2Q EPS 72c-EPS 76c

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd decreased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (RGLD) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.91 million, down from 165,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd who had been investing in Royal Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $104.68. About 374,304 shares traded. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has declined 5.14% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.57% the S&P500. Some Historical RGLD News: 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD – EXPECT IMPACT OF TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN AT MOUNT MILLIGAN TO BE REFLECTED IN MID-CALENDAR 2018 RESULTS; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD SAYS SOME DELIVERIES WILL BE DEFERRED TO LATER DATE; 02/05/2018 – ROYAL GOLD 3Q REV. $116.0M, EST. $112.9M; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD SAYS 3Q DELIVERIES NOT YET IMPACTED BY SHUTDOWN; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD – EVALUATING CARRYING VALUE OF 0.78% TO 5.45% SLIDING-SCALE NSR GOLD ROYALTY & 1.09% NSR COPPER ROYALTY ON BARRICK’S PASCUA-LAMA PROJECT; 20/03/2018 Royal Gold Announces Second Quarter Dividend

More notable recent Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Royal Gold Keeps Finding Ways to Grow – The Motley Fool” on April 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On SolarWinds Corporation (SWI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: HD, TTD, RGLD – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Bruker Corporation (BRKR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Royal Gold: Key Takeaways From The Fiscal First-Quarter 2019 Results – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 13, 2018.

Analysts await Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 16.28% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.43 per share. RGLD’s profit will be $32.43 million for 52.34 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Gold, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.05% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold RGLD shares while 80 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 50.70 million shares or 2.26% less from 51.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Public Limited holds 0% or 9,537 shares in its portfolio. 25,195 were accumulated by Arrowmark Colorado Llc. Heritage Wealth invested 0% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Wexford Capital LP holds 16,275 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 28,136 shares. Principal Fincl Gp Incorporated reported 283,468 shares. 724,274 are held by Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon. State Street, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.81M shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 75,405 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas owns 65,513 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Creative Planning reported 7,642 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Advisory Ser Net Ltd Liability Co stated it has 25,243 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Washington Tru Bank & Trust has 700 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) for 57,836 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.68% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD).

Invesco Ltd, which manages about $296.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 328,989 shares to 8.05 million shares, valued at $375.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quaker Chem Corp (NYSE:KWR) by 6,966 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,944 shares, and cut its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.96 million activity. CALDERONI ROBERT sold $1.82M worth of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) on Wednesday, January 9.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold CTXS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 140.26 million shares or 15.31% more from 121.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability owns 50 shares. 28,529 are held by Rdl Financial. 73 were reported by Brandywine Glob Invest Limited Liability Corp. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 834 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Lc invested in 39,505 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Fred Alger stated it has 117 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 380,237 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 250,858 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Oak Associates Ltd Oh has 0.68% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Federated Investors Inc Pa reported 0% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Mackenzie Financial accumulated 89,718 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 0.01% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 480,960 shares. Hap Trading Limited Co holds 0.29% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) or 32,172 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.14% or 204,723 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co invested in 415,483 shares or 0.03% of the stock.