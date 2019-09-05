As Citrix Sys (CTXS) Market Value Declined, Edgestream Partners LP Has Upped by $1.94 Million Its Position; As Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreased Its Position

Edgestream Partners Lp increased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS) by 53.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp bought 19,560 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% . The hedge fund held 55,980 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.58M, up from 36,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Citrix Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $94.38. About 524,773 shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.87, REV VIEW $2.87 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – M7 Global Partners Heads to Citrix Synergy 2018; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) Investors; 26/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $93; 05/03/2018 Liquidware Joins Citrix in the Citrix Ready Pavilion at HIMSS 18 to Showcase Workspace Environment Essentials; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Unveils Industry’s First Digital Workspace to Unify and Secure all Apps and Content for all Devices; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $5.20 TO $5.30 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 08/05/2018 – Flexxible IT Accelerates Citrix Cloud Adoption in Collaboration with Hewlett Packard Enterprise; 09/05/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $95; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Cloud Solutions Propels WAGO Factories into the Future

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 85.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board sold 345,243 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 59,527 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77 million, down from 404,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $54.61. About 213,453 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aercap’s Baa3 Senior Unsecured Rating, Upgrades Junior Subordinated Debt Rating To Ba1(hyb); 09/03/2018 AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces 20-F Filing; 28/03/2018 – AERCAP BOOSTS UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT LINE FROM $0.60B; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $1,219.1 MLN, UP 1 PCT; 28/03/2018 – AerCap Announces Completion of $0.95 B Unsecured Revolver Amendment and Extension; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV – NEW $200 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZED, WHICH WILL RUN THROUGH SEPTEMBER 30, 2018; 26/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 07/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 13/04/2018 – AERCAP SAYS COO ERWIN DEN DIKKEN HAS DIED

Public Sector Pension Investment Board, which manages about $11.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Innoviva Inc by 111,700 shares to 171,318 shares, valued at $2.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronics For Imaging Inc (NASDAQ:EFII) by 65,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,850 shares, and has risen its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (NYSE:SSD).

Analysts await AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 6.15% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.79 per share. AER’s profit will be $259.55M for 7.19 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.42 actual earnings per share reported by AerCap Holdings N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold AER shares while 98 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 119.57 million shares or 6.19% less from 127.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt, Japan-based fund reported 6,776 shares. Pggm Investments has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Massmutual Communication Fsb Adv invested in 8,211 shares or 0% of the stock. Invesco Limited has invested 0.01% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Jump Trading Limited Liability stated it has 4,527 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Greenlight Capital accumulated 4.16 million shares. Usca Ria Ltd Llc reported 11,100 shares stake. Raymond James And Associates invested in 0.02% or 239,497 shares. Ci Investments has 0.16% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 629,500 shares. Nomura Hldg holds 0.48% or 2.39M shares. Elm Ridge Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 2.64% or 76,219 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt reported 0.03% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Franklin Resource owns 105,814 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 421,388 shares. Old National Comml Bank In holds 0.02% or 7,552 shares.

Edgestream Partners Lp, which manages about $182.85 million and $681.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Price T Rowe Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 32,781 shares to 11,342 shares, valued at $1.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nabors Industries Ltd (NYSE:NBR) by 162,916 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 526,314 shares, and cut its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold CTXS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 140.26 million shares or 15.31% more from 121.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 35,285 shares. Fort Lp stated it has 20,433 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 39,716 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fil Limited holds 0% or 10 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Lc stated it has 246,744 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Massachusetts Finance Serv Comm Ma has invested 0% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Mackenzie Financial Corporation has 89,718 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Magnetar Fin Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 17,636 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Ltd has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Prelude Capital Lc owns 2,067 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 5,628 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 380,237 shares or 0.05% of the stock. New England Rech And Inc holds 0.16% or 2,400 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank invested in 91,223 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Rdl reported 28,529 shares.