As Citizens Finl Grp Com (CFG) Market Value Rose, Holder Reinhart Partners Trimmed Stake by $391,840; Hite Hedge Asset Management Has Decreased Its Ngl Energy Partners LP (NGL) Holding by $16.32 Million; Valuation Rose

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NGL) by 40.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc sold 1.17 million shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The hedge fund held 1.71 million shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.97 million, down from 2.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ngl Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $12.98. About 925,152 shares traded or 27.41% up from the average. NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has risen 29.21% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NGL News: 03/05/2018 – MARINER EAST 1 NGL LINE PASSED SAFETY INSPECTION: REGULATOR; 20/04/2018 – DJ NGL Energy Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NGL); 16/03/2018 – NGL Energy Partners Does Not Expect Material Impact from FERC Ruling; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners 4Q Rev $5.11B; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP – IS INITIATING ITS FISCAL 2019 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE WITH A TARGET OF $450 MLN; 08/03/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS-WITHIN THE AMENDMENT, LENDERS CONSENT TO, SUBJECT TO CONSUMMATION OF INITIAL SAWTOOTH DISPOSITION, TO RELEASE EACH SAWTOOTH ENTITY; 08/03/2018 NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP – ON MARCH 6, CO, UNITS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – Energy Transfer Partners and Satellite Petrochemical USA to Form Joint Venture Orbit Gulf Coast NGL Export; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR; 10/05/2018 – EPIC Midstream: Noble Will Have Option to Buy Up to 30% of Equity in EPIC Crude Oil Pipeline and Up to 15% of EPIC NGL Pipeline

Reinhart Partners Inc decreased its stake in Citizens Finl Grp Inc Com (CFG) by 1.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc sold 12,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The institutional investor held 822,586 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.73M, down from 834,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Citizens Finl Grp Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.78B market cap company. The stock increased 4.63% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $35.72. About 3.64 million shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 04/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC CFG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 21/03/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Raises Prime Rate to 4.75%; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup won’t use high deposit rates to win digital accounts -exec; 26/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $78M; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL FOR FOR $511 MLN IN CASH; 24/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP – REDEMPTION ON JUNE 29, 2018, OF ALL OUTSTANDING 5.158% FIXED-TO-FLOATING CALLABLE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE JUNE 29, 2023; 22/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group to Participate in the Bernstein 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference 2018; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – COMBINED MORTGAGE BUSINESS WILL BE LED BY ERIC SCHUPPENHAUER, CURRENT CITIZENS PRESIDENT OF HOME MORTGAGE; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q EPS 78c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold NGL shares while 23 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 70.81 million shares or 2.87% less from 72.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advisor Limited Liability holds 28,200 shares. Brown Advisory Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Arrow Advsr Limited Liability has 51,422 shares. 2.89 million were accumulated by Rr Advsr. Alps Advsrs accumulated 10.87M shares or 1.08% of the stock. 119,914 are held by Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Com. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). The Minnesota-based Gradient Invs Lc has invested 0.04% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Raymond James & Associate accumulated 0% or 145,211 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma reported 0.04% stake. Sei Invests has 25,340 shares. Pinnacle Ltd owns 321,213 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. California Employees Retirement Sys reported 183,604 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 323,900 shares.

More notable recent NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “DCP Announces Sale of Gas Supply Resources (GSR) Wholesale Propane Business to NGL Energy Partners LP – Business Wire” on January 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NGL Energy Partners Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NGL Energy Partners: The Future’s Looking Brighter – Seeking Alpha” on June 05, 2018. More interesting news about NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NGL Energy: 2 Stable Preferreds Offering 9%+ Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on June 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NGL Energy to buy water pipeline, disposal system for $890M – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.13 million activity.

Analysts await NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 131.75% or $0.83 from last year’s $-0.63 per share. NGL’s profit will be $26.63 million for 16.23 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.96 actual EPS reported by NGL Energy Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -120.83% EPS growth.

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $778.61 million and $631.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 2,770 shares to 7,112 shares, valued at $876,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Warrior Met Coal Inc by 12,590 shares in the quarter, for a total of 283,220 shares, and has risen its stake in Kayne Anderson Mdstm Energy (KMF).

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $486,750 activity.

More notable recent Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Comerica Bank Remains Asset Sensitive, Loan Impairments Historically Low – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citizens Financial declares $0.36 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Miss Citizens Financial Group’s (NYSE:CFG) 49% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold CFG shares while 179 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 416.89 million shares or 3.37% less from 431.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark accumulated 280 shares or 0% of the stock. Hudson Bay Mgmt Lp owns 149,064 shares. Jupiter Asset Management Limited has 0.23% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 216,262 shares. Bailard has 0.2% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). A D Beadell Counsel invested in 94,535 shares or 2.72% of the stock. 562,500 were reported by Jacobs Asset Ltd Co. New England Rech And accumulated 28,800 shares. Stieven Cap Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 607,936 shares. Boston Prtnrs invested 0.01% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Moreover, Ipswich Investment Management Inc has 0.76% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Lenox Wealth Management Inc accumulated 95 shares. Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 17,352 shares. Clean Yield Gru invested in 80 shares. Merian Global (Uk) Ltd has 13,070 shares. Haverford Financial Ser accumulated 13,000 shares or 0.15% of the stock.

Analysts await Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 4.30% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.93 per share. CFG’s profit will be $428.60M for 9.21 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual EPS reported by Citizens Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.04% EPS growth.

Reinhart Partners Inc, which manages about $4.85 billion and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thor Inds Inc Com (NYSE:THO) by 30,687 shares to 407,197 shares, valued at $25.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viad Corp New (NYSE:VVI) by 15,578 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,463 shares, and has risen its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc Com (NYSE:ZAYO).