As Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Claar Advisors Has Cut by $4.38 Million Its Position; Private Capital Management Stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) Raised by $12.76 Million as Stock Value Declined

Private Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (FRGI) by 9814.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc bought 981,474 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 991,474 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.00 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $298.68 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.88. About 179,052 shares traded. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) has declined 41.01% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical FRGI News: 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 14C; 16/03/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP – ANTICIPATED CAPEX IN 2018 INCLUDE OPENING SEVEN TO EIGHT NEW COMPANY-OWNED POLLO TROPICAL RESTAURANTS IN FLORIDA; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES AT POLLO TROPICAL INCREASED 1.1%; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT 1Q REV. $169.5M, EST. $164.0M; 07/05/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Group 1Q Rev $169.5M; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES AT TACO CABANA DECREASED 1.7%; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP – ANTICIPATED CAPEX IN 2018 INCLUDE OPENING SEVEN TO EIGHT NEW COMPANY-OWNED TACO CABANA RESTAURANTS IN TEXAS; 12/03/2018 FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP SAYS ON MARCH 9, ENTERED INTO FIRST AMENDMENT, WHICH AMENDS CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF NOV 30, 2017 – SEC FILING

Claar Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 71.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Claar Advisors Llc sold 136,788 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.78% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 54,554 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77 million, down from 191,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Claar Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $37.73. About 2.79 million shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 19.20% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL – AFTER DEAL CLOSE, SCOTT TANSIL, CFO FRANKLIN AMERICAN MORTGAGE TO LEAD ACQUIRED CORRESPONDENT & WHOLESALE ORIGINATION BUSINESSES; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Rev $1.5B; 26/03/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – $750 MLN NOTES CONSIST OF $500 MLN 3.700% FIXED-RATE NOTES DUE 2023, $250 MLN FLOATING-RATE NOTES DUE 2023; 05/03/2018 Citizens Commercial Real Estate Team Announces Referral Agreement with PGIM Real Estate Finance; 26/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Casablanca Lender CFG Set to Join Moroccan Push Into West Africa; 15/05/2018 – Citizens Strategic & Tactical Allocation Risk Portfolios Now Available Through Citizens Investment Services; 24/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Announces Redemption of Subordinated Notes; 29/03/2018 – Citizens Bank Named Top Bank in the 2018 Temkin Experience Ratings; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL TO ACQUIRE FRANKLIN AMERICAN MORTGAGE

Private Capital Management Llc, which manages about $900.00 million and $661.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spartannash Co. (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 148,772 shares to 1.19 million shares, valued at $18.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 129,435 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 258,678 shares, and cut its stake in Celanese Corp. (NYSE:CE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold FRGI shares while 31 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 25.07 million shares or 1.83% less from 25.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Ltd Liability holds 0% or 7,491 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) for 73,295 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt has invested 0% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Price T Rowe Inc Md has invested 0.01% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). France-based Fund Management has invested 0% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). 3,336 are owned by Pinebridge Investments L P. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt holds 0.04% or 231,284 shares. Vanguard Group reported 2.41 million shares. Swiss Bancorp owns 44,400 shares. Moreover, Birch Run Advisors LP has 1.56% invested in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) for 373,527 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 0% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) or 29,234 shares. Pnc Financial Services Gru Incorporated owns 0% invested in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) for 497 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Company owns 59,600 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation reported 0% stake. Portolan Cap Mgmt Lc invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $10.82 million activity. $50,173 worth of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) was bought by Stockinger Richard C..