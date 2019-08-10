As Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Stock Rose, Palouse Capital Management Increased Its Holding; As Maxim Integrated Prods (MXIM) Share Price Declined, Shoker Investment Counsel Lifted by $328,706 Its Stake

Palouse Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 20.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc bought 28,062 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The institutional investor held 161,924 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.26M, up from 133,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $33.31. About 3.63M shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – COMBINED MORTGAGE BUSINESS WILL BE LED BY ERIC SCHUPPENHAUER, CURRENT CITIZENS PRESIDENT OF HOME MORTGAGE; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – EARNINGS PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE ACCRETION OF APPROXIMATELY 2% IN 2019 FROM DEAL; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – COMPANY EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE ANNUAL EXPENSE SYNERGIES OF ABOUT $50 MLN BY 2020; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Acquisition of Franklin American Mortgage Expected to Close in 3Q; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Net Interest Income $1.09B; 28/04/2018 – Citizens Bank and Military Warriors Support Foundation Present Home to Gold Star Family; 29/03/2018 – Citizens Bank Named Top Bank in the 2018 Temkin Experience Ratings; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $1,091 MLN VS $1,005 MLN; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 78C, EST. 75C; 24/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP – REDEMPTION ON JUNE 29, 2018, OF ALL OUTSTANDING 5.158% FIXED-TO-FLOATING CALLABLE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE JUNE 29, 2023

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (MXIM) by 35.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc bought 6,202 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.15% . The institutional investor held 23,435 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 million, up from 17,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $53.9. About 1.39 million shares traded. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has declined 2.95% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MXIM News: 03/04/2018 – Maxim’s Low-Power Microcontrollers Extend Battery Life for Wearables and Other Compact Devices; 08/05/2018 – MAXIM POWER CORP – NCIB WILL COMMENCE ON MAY 11, 2018 AND MAY CONTINUE TO MAY 10, 2019; 18/04/2018 – Tecogen at Group Dinner Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 20/03/2018 – Gil Sharon-Maxim Group Stockbroker-Discloses Customer Disputes-Cleveland, OH; 08/05/2018 – MAXIM POWER CORP – AS PREVIOUSLY REPORTED, MAXIM INTENDS TO RESUME OPERATIONS OF MILNER IN MID-2018; 24/04/2018 – Applied DNA Sciences Coverage Assumed by Maxim Group at Buy; 26/04/2018 – Maxim Integrated Sees 4Q Adj EPS 67c-Adj EPS 73c; 25/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS INC HMNY.O : MAXIM ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH BUY, TARGET PRICE $12 VS $16; 14/05/2018 – Maxim’s Digital Class D Speaker Amplifiers Deliver the Highest Efficiency in a Compact, Cost-Effective Plug-and-Play Solution; 14/05/2018 – Maxim Integrated Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $166.13 million and $135.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,662 shares to 5,189 shares, valued at $1.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on January 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Market Seems To Be Counting On A Quick Rebound At Maxim Integrated – Seeking Alpha” published on February 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “28 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MXIM) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Maxim Integrated Products Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold MXIM shares while 156 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 250.70 million shares or 5.70% less from 265.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability stated it has 15,275 shares. Hanson Mcclain accumulated 2,034 shares or 0% of the stock. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Co owns 248,082 shares. Sun Life owns 468 shares. Moreover, Ls Advisors Ltd Liability Com has 0.03% invested in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 8,415 shares. Panagora Asset Management invested in 320,313 shares. Mackenzie Corporation owns 15,517 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Quadrant LP Ca owns 1 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Marathon Asset Mgmt Llp reported 0.81% stake. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.05% or 10,883 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 569,089 shares. Rmb Mgmt Ltd reported 0.01% stake. State Street Corp invested in 0.05% or 11.45 million shares. Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 16,250 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0.01% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Palouse Capital Management Inc, which manages about $320.11M and $260.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 1,035 shares to 13,792 shares, valued at $5.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 25,231 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 429,601 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold CFG shares while 179 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 416.89 million shares or 3.37% less from 431.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advsr Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 3,466 shares. Amp Capital Investors Limited invested in 240,028 shares. Miles Cap stated it has 18,849 shares. Us Bancorp De holds 43,018 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ohio-based Keybank National Association Oh has invested 0.01% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Shell Asset Mgmt Commerce invested in 0.02% or 30,623 shares. Moreover, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.05% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Great West Life Assurance Can owns 0.07% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 813,336 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp stated it has 0% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Hudson Bay Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 0.06% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Ltd Llc holds 0.02% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) or 8,597 shares. Dana Advisors Inc reported 0.78% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Alabama-based Andra Ap has invested 0.17% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). 404,288 are held by River & Mercantile Asset Llp. Moreover, Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.04% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).