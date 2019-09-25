As Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Stock Rose, Holder Boston Partners Trimmed by $1.59 Million Its Holding; As Workday (WDAY) Market Value Declined, Utah Retirement Systems Has Lifted Its Position by $449,565

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 19.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 45,326 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The institutional investor held 189,528 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.70 million, down from 234,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $35.6. About 3.74M shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – COMBINED MORTGAGE BUSINESS WILL BE LED BY ERIC SCHUPPENHAUER, CURRENT CITIZENS PRESIDENT OF HOME MORTGAGE; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group, Inc. To Expand Mortgage Banking Business With Acquisition Of Franklin American Mortgage Company; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL HAS NO IMPACT ON EXECUTION OF CITIZENS’ PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED PLANNED SHARE REPURCHASES UNDER ITS 2017 CAPITAL PLAN; 21/03/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Raises Prime Rate to 4.75%; 23/04/2018 – DJ Citizens Financial Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CZFS); 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $78M; 17/04/2018 – Clapp Communications Adds CFG Community Bank to Its Growing Client List; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Puchase Includes Mortgage Servicing Rights Portfolio Valued at $550M; 24/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Announces Redemption of Subordinated Notes; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q EPS 78c

Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 8.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems bought 2,193 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The institutional investor held 29,566 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.08 million, up from 27,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $169.98. About 2.20M shares traded or 23.23% up from the average. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 26/04/2018 – Workday Ranks #1 Best Place to Work in the UK; 08/03/2018 – WORKDAY INC WDAY.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $95; 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday; 22/04/2018 – DJ Workday Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDAY); 12/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Highland Recreation Area – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Software Adds Box, Cuts Workday; 15/03/2018 – Some companies with learning management software, like Workday, pay Amazon Web Services for cloud computing resources; 11/04/2018 – Workday Continues European Growth with Italy Launch

More notable recent Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Workday Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Adaptive Insights, a Workday Company, Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Solutions – GlobeNewswire” published on September 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “June 28th Options Now Available For Workday (WDAY) – Nasdaq” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Workday (WDAY) Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates in Q1 – Nasdaq” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Workday guides on call, gets Citi upgrade – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Analysts await Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 4.30% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.93 per share. CFG’s profit will be $433.67M for 9.18 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual EPS reported by Citizens Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.04% EPS growth.

More notable recent Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “8 Top Regional and Mid-Cap Bank Picks to Survive a Choppy 2020 – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” published on September 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Miss Citizens Financial Group’s (NYSE:CFG) 49% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “National lender bringing tech hub to Nashville – Nashville Business Journal” with publication date: September 04, 2019.