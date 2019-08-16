As Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Stock Price Rose, Holder Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Lifted Stake; Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Valuation Rose While Finemark National Bank & Trust Has Raised by $1.04 Million Its Position

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 17.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd bought 56,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The hedge fund held 385,255 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.52M, up from 328,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.47B market cap company. The stock increased 3.01% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $32.37. About 2.43M shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 30/05/2018 – Citizens Financial at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Casablanca Lender CFG Set to Join Moroccan Push Into West Africa; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Net $381M; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Acquisition of Franklin American Mortgage Expected to Close in 3Q; 29/03/2018 – Citizens Bank Named Top Bank in the 2018 Temkin Experience Ratings; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Unit Citizens Bank N.A. Will Purchase Assets for $511M in Cash; 14/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group to Launch Citizens Access, a Nationwide Direct-to-Consumer Digital Platform; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Noninterest Income $371M; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 3% ACCRETIVE TO 2020 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – SpeciFi from Citizens Investment Services® Wins 2018 Celent Model Wealth Manager Platform Award

Finemark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 35.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Finemark National Bank & Trust bought 1,816 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 6,973 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.98M, up from 5,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Finemark National Bank & Trust who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $4.26 during the last trading session, reaching $495.61. About 744,974 shares traded or 11.93% up from the average. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelton Cap Mngmt invested in 8,481 shares. Raymond James Fincl Serv Advisors stated it has 46,221 shares. 921,266 were reported by American Century Companies Inc. Moreover, Plante Moran Financial Advsr Limited Liability Co has 0.02% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). 485 are owned by Trillium Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co. Geode Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.25% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 1.72M shares. First Heartland Consultants owns 431 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.01% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Salem Invest Counselors Inc holds 5,516 shares. Mckinley Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation Delaware holds 0.65% or 15,714 shares. Bp Pcl stated it has 12,000 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 0.34% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Franklin Resources stated it has 804,787 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. 18,000 were accumulated by Atika Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company. 1832 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $3.73 million activity.

Finemark National Bank & Trust, which manages about $1.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 4,674 shares to 3,095 shares, valued at $512,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 10,788 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,202 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold CFG shares while 179 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 416.89 million shares or 3.37% less from 431.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Finance Gru holds 0.03% or 961,151 shares. Moreover, Synovus has 0% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Nuveen Asset Management Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 12,482 shares. Menta Cap holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 15,152 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 1.33 million shares. 662,116 are held by Putnam Invs Ltd Liability. Envestnet Asset Management Inc has 717,249 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.06% stake. National Pension Ser owns 572,458 shares. Riggs Asset Managment holds 0.08% or 3,500 shares in its portfolio. Parsons Capital Mgmt Incorporated Ri holds 0.02% or 6,575 shares. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia holds 0.02% or 182,529 shares. Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) owns 13,070 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has invested 0.07% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Fmr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10 million and $250.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Banner Corp (NASDAQ:BANR) by 66,418 shares to 164,083 shares, valued at $8.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southern First Bancshares In (NASDAQ:SFST) by 70,888 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 167,392 shares, and cut its stake in United Cmnty Finl Corp Ohio (NASDAQ:UCFC).

