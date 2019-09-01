As Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Shares Rose, Holder Chicago Equity Partners Lowered Its Holding by $978,400; Bank Of America Increased Position in Marathon Oil (MRO) by $191.92 Million as Share Price Declined

Chicago Equity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 12.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc sold 30,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The institutional investor held 208,050 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.76M, down from 238,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $33.74. About 5.44M shares traded or 22.41% up from the average. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 78C, EST. 75C; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL FOR FOR $511 MLN IN CASH; 24/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Announces Redemption of Subordinated Notes; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE MODESTLY ACCRETIVE TO SECOND HALF 2018; 24/05/2018 – Citizens Fincl Group Announces Redemption of Subordinated Notes; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Reports First Quarter Net Income of $388 Million and Diluted EPS of $0.78; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q EPS 78c; 30/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC CFG.N : BAIRD RAISES RATING TO OUTPERFORM; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL HAS NO IMPACT ON EXECUTION OF CITIZENS’ PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED PLANNED SHARE REPURCHASES UNDER ITS 2017 CAPITAL PLAN; 16/05/2018 – Citizens Financial at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31

Bank Of America Corp increased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) by 666398.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of America Corp bought 12.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 14.88% . The institutional investor held 12.00M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $200.47M, up from 1,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of America Corp who had been investing in Marathon Oil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.95% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $11.84. About 9.38 million shares traded. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 33.35% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Marathon Oil’s Outlook To Positive; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Marathon Oil Outlook To Pos; Ratings Affirmed; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP FAMILY RATING AFFIRMED AT Ba1 BY MOODY’S; 25/04/2018 – Total says Libya’s NOC knew of plans to buy Marathon’s business; 06/03/2018 – Doug Foshee and Lisa Hyland elected to Marathon Oil Corporation Board of Directors; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON OIL OUTLOOK REVISED TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 20/05/2018 – Libyan youth group will shut oilfields unless demands met-statement; 10/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP – NEW VOLUMES FROM THIRD PARTY ARE ANTICIPATED EARLY IN NEXT DECADE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Marathon Oil Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRO); 23/05/2018 – Protesters urge workers at Libya’s eastern Waha oilfield to stop production

Bank Of America Corp, which manages about $643.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (Call) (NYSE:DG) by 1.56M shares to 19,700 shares, valued at $2.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 9,142 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 426,447 shares, and cut its stake in Smucker J M Co (NYSE:SJM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold MRO shares while 176 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 638.48 million shares or 0.34% more from 636.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Mercer Advisers has 0.04% invested in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Llc invested in 38,045 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Vanguard Grp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 93.70M shares. Shelton Mngmt accumulated 0.12% or 521 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Ltd invested in 302,725 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 2,431 are owned by First Personal. 3.25M are owned by Wells Fargo And Mn. F&V Cap Management Lc holds 292,170 shares. C M Bidwell & reported 6,240 shares. First Republic Inv Management Inc holds 22,123 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stevens Cap Mgmt LP holds 540,002 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Tdam Usa Incorporated owns 11,810 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) for 2,000 shares. Jane Street Grp Limited Company holds 0% or 150,070 shares. Strs Ohio holds 683,486 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Chicago Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $10.49 billion and $2.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fts International Inc by 130,347 shares to 223,898 shares, valued at $2.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11,865 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,310 shares, and has risen its stake in Snap On Inc (NYSE:SNA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold CFG shares while 179 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 416.89 million shares or 3.37% less from 431.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 23 are owned by Bartlett Co Ltd Co. Employees Retirement Of Texas, a Texas-based fund reported 158,000 shares. Fmr Llc accumulated 2.04 million shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 244 shares. M&R Capital holds 266,684 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.04% or 601,467 shares. Intrust Bancorp Na has 0.09% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 11,139 shares. Maverick Ltd holds 147,980 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Veritable Limited Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Citadel Advisors accumulated 8.70M shares. Advisers Lc has invested 0.01% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). 38,469 are held by Pub Sector Pension Investment Board. Moreover, Jefferies Group has 0.01% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 50,073 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Insurance Tru Fund has 9,153 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd stated it has 11,302 shares.

Analysts await Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 4.30% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.93 per share. CFG’s profit will be $425.52 million for 8.70 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual EPS reported by Citizens Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.04% EPS growth.