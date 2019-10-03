As Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Shares Rose, Castine Capital Management Has Raised Holding by $2.43 Million; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Grand Jean Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake

Castine Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 17.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc bought 69,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The institutional investor held 476,280 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.84 million, up from 406,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $33.5. About 3.84 million shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 04/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC CFG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 26/03/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – $750 MLN NOTES CONSIST OF $500 MLN 3.700% FIXED-RATE NOTES DUE 2023, $250 MLN FLOATING-RATE NOTES DUE 2023; 18/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Inc expected to post earnings of 76 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 19/03/2018 – BARNIER: FULL AGREEMENT ON CITIZENS, FINANCIAL SETTLEMENT; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – COMPANY EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE ANNUAL EXPENSE SYNERGIES OF ABOUT $50 MLN BY 2020; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.16%, EST. 3.14%; 21/03/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Raises Prime Rate to 4.75%; 17/04/2018 – Clapp Communications Adds CFG Community Bank to Its Growing Client List; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL HAS NO IMPACT ON EXECUTION OF CITIZENS’ PLANNED SHARE REPURCHASES UNDER 2017 CAPITAL PLAN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Citizens Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFG)

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Inc. (MSFT) by 4.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc sold 5,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 108,476 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.53 million, down from 113,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $134.65. About 32.00M shares traded or 31.69% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett called bitcoin “probably rat poison squared,” Berkshire Chairman Charlie Munger said trading in cryptocurrencies is “just dementia,” and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates told CNBC that he would bet against bitcoin if he could; 17/05/2018 – Vology Welcomes Mike Ehresman as Vice President of Sales Enablement; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock snags more assets in market rout, boosts profit; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Microsoft Email Fight With New Law in Place; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT: 34 COMPANIES SIGN TECH ACCORD; 07/04/2018 – The former chief architect of Microsoft Corp. joins the Light and the Chief scientist is optimistic about the development of Light; 12/03/2018 – AudioCodes Adds Support for Microsoft Teams; 26/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Amazon, Intel Shine; Microsoft, KLA Sag — Barron’s Blog; 03/04/2018 – Microsoft calls for dismissal of U.S. Supreme Court privacy fight; 07/05/2018 – The chips boost the performance of Microsoft’s Azure machine learning cloud service, and over time will become available for use in other facilities

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $486,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold CFG shares while 191 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 411.59 million shares or 1.27% less from 416.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Everence invested in 0.1% or 17,060 shares. Moreover, Paloma has 0.03% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 47,063 shares. Moreover, Stoneridge Prtn Ltd Com has 0.63% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). 6,484 are held by Modera Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.05% or 30,487 shares. Wedge Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc holds 768,120 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs holds 0.01% or 6,738 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.01% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). 6,779 are owned by Mackenzie Fincl Corp. Vanguard reported 51.39M shares. Brown Brothers Harriman reported 0% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). 476,280 were accumulated by Castine Cap Ltd. The Virginia-based Bb&T Securities Ltd has invested 0.01% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Wells Fargo Co Mn holds 0.03% or 3.05 million shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 190 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tcw Grp holds 0.8% or 563,178 shares. Dubuque Bancorp And Tru Com accumulated 130,027 shares. Kepos Limited Partnership invested 0.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dudley And Shanley holds 1.69% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 52,164 shares. Lafayette Investments invested in 44,130 shares or 2.09% of the stock. Lathrop Mngmt Corporation invested in 161,704 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 4.63M shares or 1.54% of its portfolio. Noesis Cap Mangement has invested 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Egerton Cap (Uk) Limited Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 6.33M shares. Trustco Bankshares N Y holds 3.26% or 21,750 shares in its portfolio. Sterneck Management Lc owns 1.4% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 12,021 shares. 27,507 were accumulated by Lourd Limited Liability Company. Sit Inv Assocs Inc reported 2.26% stake. North Star Investment Management Corporation reported 1.99% stake. Shayne & Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1.59% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.