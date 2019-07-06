As Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Shares Declined, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Upped Holding by $1.81 Million; Williams Co (WMB) Holder Estabrook Capital Management Boosted Position

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 17.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd bought 56,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.78% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 385,255 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.52M, up from 328,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $35.89. About 2.73M shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 19.20% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 24/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP – REDEMPTION ON JUNE 29, 2018, OF ALL OUTSTANDING 5.158% FIXED-TO-FLOATING CALLABLE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE JUNE 29, 2023; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – COMBINED MORTGAGE BUSINESS WILL BE LED BY ERIC SCHUPPENHAUER, CURRENT CITIZENS PRESIDENT OF HOME MORTGAGE; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – EARNINGS PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE ACCRETION OF APPROXIMATELY 2% IN 2019 FROM DEAL; 15/05/2018 – Citizens Strategic & Tactical Allocation Risk Portfolios Now Available Through Citizens Investment Services; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Unit Citizens Bank N.A. Will Purchase Assets for $511M in Cash; 09/03/2018 – Dir Landy Gifts 383 Of Citizens Financial Services Inc; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL TO ACQUIRE FRANKLIN AMERICAN MORTGAGE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Citizens Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFG); 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Expects to Achieve Annual Expense Synergies of Approximately $50M by 2020; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Net Interest Income $1.09B

Estabrook Capital Management increased its stake in Williams Co (WMB) by 21.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management bought 39,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 228,736 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.57B, up from 188,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $28.35. About 2.87 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has risen 1.69% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 30/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Williams Companies, Inc. at ‘BB+’; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – WILLIAMS WILL ACQUIRE ALL OF 256.0 MLN PUBLIC OUTSTANDING UNITS OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q EPS 18c; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS & WILLIAMS: FERC POLICY EFFECT ON PROSPECTIVE BASIS; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO: FERC TAX POLICY TO BE DISCUSSED AT ANALYST DAY; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – DEAL WAS APPROVED BY BOARDS OF BOTH GENERAL PARTNER OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS & WILLIAMS; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Prices Private Debt Issuance; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT $10.5B; 23/03/2018 – U.S. natgas Henry Hub premium over Marcellus on track for 5-yr low; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO MIKE DUNN COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10 million and $250.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Bk Hldgs Corp (NYSE:NBHC) by 98,893 shares to 464,143 shares, valued at $15.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Banner Corp (NASDAQ:BANR) by 66,418 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 164,083 shares, and cut its stake in United Cmnty Finl Corp Ohio (NASDAQ:UCFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold CFG shares while 179 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 416.89 million shares or 3.37% less from 431.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc invested in 0.07% or 6.99 million shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Company invested in 80,933 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc reported 0.03% stake. River And Mercantile Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 404,288 shares. 572,458 are owned by Natl Pension. Check Mgmt Ca holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 8,500 shares. Stoneridge Inv Prns Limited holds 0.62% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) or 65,221 shares. Westpac Banking Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Scout Investments has 1.82 million shares for 1.21% of their portfolio. Norinchukin Bancorp The holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 36,349 shares. Kistler invested in 0% or 315 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company Tn stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Menta Cap Lc has 15,152 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Pinnacle, Tennessee-based fund reported 113 shares. Chicago Equity Ltd Llc owns 0.26% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 208,050 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lvw Limited Liability Company holds 24,175 shares. Financial Architects has invested 0.03% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Parkside Bancshares Trust invested 0.29% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Jpmorgan Chase holds 0.14% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 23.58M shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdings has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Oakbrook Limited has invested 0.11% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Argent Trust Com stated it has 50,282 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 16.63 million shares or 0.12% of the stock. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Corp (Trc) holds 43,142 shares. Alps Advsrs reported 0.35% stake. Sei Invs holds 362,936 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 5.69M were accumulated by Invesco. Fin Advisers Limited Liability stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, Germany-based fund reported 94,999 shares. Kentucky Retirement accumulated 52,945 shares or 0.15% of the stock.

Estabrook Capital Management, which manages about $1.18 billion and $603.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3,091 shares to 347,525 shares, valued at $18.76 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deere & Co. (NYSE:DE) by 516 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,600 shares, and cut its stake in Pinnacle West Cap Corp (NYSE:PNW).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $273,275 activity.

