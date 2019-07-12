As Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Shares Declined, Claar Advisors Decreased Stake by $4.38 Million; Partner Investment Management LP Has Upped Position in New York Times Co (NYT) by $1.01 Million as Stock Value Rose

Partner Investment Management Lp increased its stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by 150.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Investment Management Lp bought 31,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,307 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72 million, up from 20,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Investment Management Lp who had been investing in New York Times Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $35.28. About 106,779 shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 48.81% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 26/03/2018 – Uber says a single metric isn’t a clear indication of an autonomous car’s safety Drivers still had to take over once every 13 miles in Arizona, according to new documents the New York Times obtained; 30/04/2018 – JP Morgan upgrades New York Times as it thrives under ‘Trump Bump’ news cycle; 20/03/2018 – Beginning in 2014, Cambridge Analytica obtained data on 50 million Facebook users via means that deceived both the users and Facebook, the New York Times and London’s Observer reported on Saturday; 02/04/2018 – Martin Luther King Jr.’s New York Times Obituary 50 Years Ago; 20/03/2018 – lens: Looking at the Paralympics With a New York Times Photographer; 16/04/2018 – PULITZER PRIZE FOR PUBLIC SERVICE JOURNALISM AWARDED TO NEW YORK TIMES AND NEW YORKER; 19/05/2018 – Donald Trump Jr. Met In August 2016 With Mideast Contingent Offering Help In Election: N.Y. Times — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – Stamos tweeted several times on Saturday, in the wake of the New York Times report that Cambridge Analytica harvested user data without permission; 09/03/2018 – Save the Redwoods League & New York Times Bestselling Author T. A. Barron Launch “Reading the Redwoods” Contest for Elementary; 16/04/2018 – Alert: The New York Times won 3 Pulitzers, sharing the public

Claar Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 71.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Claar Advisors Llc sold 136,788 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.78% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 54,554 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77M, down from 191,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Claar Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $35.6. About 733,898 shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 19.20% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 27/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Svcs 1Q EPS $1.22; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Puchase Includes Mortgage Servicing Rights Portfolio Valued at $550M; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL TO ACQUIRE FRANKLIN AMERICAN MORTGAGE; 15/05/2018 – Citizens Strategic & Tactical Allocation Risk Portfolios Now Available Through Citizens Investment Services; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – COMBINED MORTGAGE BUSINESS WILL BE LED BY ERIC SCHUPPENHAUER, CURRENT CITIZENS PRESIDENT OF HOME MORTGAGE; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Sees Acquisition Total Estimated After-Tax Integration Costs of $30M-$45M; 26/03/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – $750 MLN NOTES CONSIST OF $500 MLN 3.700% FIXED-RATE NOTES DUE 2023, $250 MLN FLOATING-RATE NOTES DUE 2023; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Net Interest Income $1.09B; 17/04/2018 – Clapp Communications Adds CFG Community Bank to Its Growing Client List; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 78C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold CFG shares while 179 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 416.89 million shares or 3.37% less from 431.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner Limited Co has invested 0.29% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Stone Ridge Asset Lc holds 0.31% or 165,000 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 538,979 shares or 0.02% of the stock. The North Carolina-based Sterling Capital Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Boston Advisors Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 252,523 shares. Everence Cap Mgmt holds 0.18% or 31,629 shares in its portfolio. Elizabeth Park holds 385,255 shares. Midas holds 62,500 shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. Delta Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 1.95% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Castine Cap Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 4.1% or 406,883 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP has 602,812 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. State Street reported 0.06% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Citigroup accumulated 417,704 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can reported 7.27 million shares. Keybank National Association Oh holds 0.01% or 58,694 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, up 7.95% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.88 per share. CFG’s profit will be $442.52 million for 9.37 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by Citizens Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.15% EPS growth.

More notable recent Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Presents At 2019 Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on May 17, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” published on January 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citizens Financial Group: Attractive Value In A Hot Sector – Seeking Alpha” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Banking Roundup: JPMorgan to pay $135M for improper handling of ADRsâ€¦ Morgan Stanley fined – New York Business Journal” published on December 27, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Instant transactions are taking over, business owners say in Citizens survey – Pittsburgh Business Times” with publication date: May 28, 2019.

More notable recent The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wells Fargo: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Note On The New York Times Company’s (NYSE:NYT) ROE and Debt To Equity – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) were released by: Nytimes.com and their article: “DealBook Briefing: The Stock Market Hit a Record. Thank the Fed. – The New York Times” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Nytimes.com‘s news article titled: “DealBook Briefing: Itâ€™s Slackâ€™s Non-I.P.O. Day! – The New York Times” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Partner Investment Management Lp, which manages about $86.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unity Biotechnology Inc by 302,768 shares to 5,962 shares, valued at $48,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Godaddy Inc by 23,994 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,538 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold NYT shares while 62 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 144.64 million shares or 2.17% more from 141.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howe And Rusling Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Vanguard Grp Incorporated Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Royal London Asset Limited holds 419,453 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System reported 25,016 shares. Quantitative Management Limited Com, Virginia-based fund reported 58,100 shares. Kahn Brothers Gp De accumulated 672,512 shares. Granite Inv Prns Lc stated it has 625,593 shares or 1.17% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 0% stake. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada invested 0% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). 9,103 are held by Metropolitan Life Ins Co Ny. Waverton Invest Mgmt Ltd accumulated 24,151 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc, a New York-based fund reported 78,029 shares. Oz Management Lp invested 1.02% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Shine Inv Advisory Svcs owns 1,000 shares. Slate Path Lp holds 10.09% or 3.79M shares.