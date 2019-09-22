As Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Share Value Rose, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Upped Its Stake; Infosys LTD (INFY) Position Has Raised by Fosun International Ltd

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 121.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought 25,848 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The institutional investor held 47,173 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.67 million, up from 21,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $35.88. About 7.28 million shares traded or 61.83% up from the average. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 30/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC CFG.N : BAIRD RAISES RATING TO OUTPERFORM; 16/05/2018 – Citizens Financial at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Acquisition of Franklin American Mortgage Expected to Close in 3Q; 14/05/2018 – Casablanca Lender CFG Set to Join Moroccan Push Into West Africa; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 3% ACCRETIVE TO 2020 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 14/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Net $381M; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Rev $1.5B; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – EARNINGS PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE ACCRETION OF APPROXIMATELY 2% IN 2019 FROM DEAL; 28/04/2018 – Citizens Bank and Military Warriors Support Foundation Present Home to Gold Star Family

Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in Infosys Ltd (INFY) by 172.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fosun International Ltd bought 103,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.11% . The institutional investor held 163,510 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.74M, up from 59,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fosun International Ltd who had been investing in Infosys Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $11.35. About 12.77 million shares traded or 21.66% up from the average. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 14.16% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.16% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 15/03/2018 – INFOSYS TO CONSIDER FY18 RESULTS, FINAL DIVIDEND APRIL 12-13; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS- ANTICIPATES COMPLETION OF SALE OF KALLIDUS, SKAVA, PANAYA BY MARCH 2019; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS TO DISSOLVE FINANCE AND INVESTMENT COMMITTEE; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS 4Q NET INCOME 36.9B RUPEES; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS SEES FY19 SALES GROWTH AT 6%-8%; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – SEES FY 19 REVENUE GUIDANCE IN CONSTANT CURRENCY AT 6 PCT-8 PCT; 13/04/2018 – INDIA’S INFOSYS INFY.NS EXEC SAYS CAPITAL ALLOCATION POLICY IN NO WAY DILUTES CO’S ABILITY TO DO ACQUISITIONS; 26/04/2018 – Indy Star: Once little-known, Infosys plans to join the ranks of Indianapolis’ largest employers; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – RECOMMENDED SPECIAL DIVIDEND OF 10 RUPEES PER EQUITY SHARE; 08/04/2018 – Mint: With new CEO in place, Nandan Nilekani takes a step back at Infosys

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, which manages about $5.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Siteone Landscape Supply Inc by 1.06 million shares to 693,574 shares, valued at $48.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 79,020 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,998 shares, and cut its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold CFG shares while 191 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 411.59 million shares or 1.27% less from 416.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & holds 0.66% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) or 201,422 shares. Petrus Tru Commerce Lta invested 0.04% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Mirae Asset Invests reported 0.01% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Scout Invests holds 1.51 million shares or 1.03% of its portfolio. Earnest Prns Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 244 shares. Hightower holds 0.05% or 219,686 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Limited Co owns 1.47 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards Communication Incorporated accumulated 3,037 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.31% or 1.07M shares in its portfolio. Lmr Prns Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 471,757 shares. Brinker Cap holds 0.01% or 10,839 shares. Moreover, Wafra Inc has 0.27% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 223,112 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.22% or 1.21M shares in its portfolio. Advisory Svcs Networks Limited Liability holds 3,040 shares.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $486,750 activity.

