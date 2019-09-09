As Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Share Value Rose, Holder Caxton Associates LP Has Increased Its Holding; As Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stock Value Rose, Holder Kames Capital Plc Raised Stake

Caxton Associates Lp increased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 1219.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Associates Lp bought 283,184 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The hedge fund held 306,401 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.96 million, up from 23,217 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Associates Lp who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $34.14. About 2.87 million shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 21/05/2018 – Citizens Fincl Group Announces Pricing of $300 M Preferred Stk Offering; 21/03/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Announces Prime Rate Change; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Rev $1.5B; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $1,091 MLN VS $1,005 MLN; 05/03/2018 Citizens Commercial Real Estate Team Announces Referral Agreement with PGIM Real Estate Finance; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – COMBINED MORTGAGE BUSINESS WILL BE LED BY ERIC SCHUPPENHAUER, CURRENT CITIZENS PRESIDENT OF HOME MORTGAGE; 24/05/2018 – Citizens Fincl Group Announces Redemption of Subordinated Notes; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL TO ACQUIRE FRANKLIN AMERICAN MORTGAGE; 18/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Inc expected to post earnings of 76 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 78C

Kames Capital Plc increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) by 3.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kames Capital Plc bought 4,539 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 132,078 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.36 million, up from 127,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kames Capital Plc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $505.26. About 625,213 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 16/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Inc expected to post earnings of $2.07 a share – Earnings Preview; 23/03/2018 The research center previously created Apple’s Siri and the core technology used by Intuitive Surgical in their da Vinci systems; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44, EST. $2.07; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for lnguinal Hernia Repair; 02/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Presenting at Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for Inguinal Hernia Repair; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q REV. $848M, EST. $778.5M; 23/04/2018 – Labaton Sucharow LLP Announces Notice of Pendency of Class Action in the In re Intuitive Surgical Securities Litigation; 14/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Rev $848M

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $486,750 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold CFG shares while 179 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 416.89 million shares or 3.37% less from 431.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. At Savings Bank reported 0.15% stake. Calamos Advisors Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Fsi Limited Liability holds 213,826 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company holds 80,933 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Thomas White Ltd invested in 0.23% or 38,737 shares. First Hawaiian Bankshares holds 65,772 shares. New England Research & holds 0.63% or 28,800 shares. Oppenheimer Asset holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 94,410 shares. Ent Ser Corporation invested in 1,507 shares. Clean Yield Group, Vermont-based fund reported 80 shares. Salzhauer Michael reported 0.19% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Bartlett Limited Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 21,156 shares. State Teachers Retirement stated it has 835,834 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 4,300 shares.

More notable recent Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “National lender bringing tech hub to Nashville – Nashville Business Journal” on September 04, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “8 Top Regional and Mid-Cap Bank Picks to Survive a Choppy 2020 – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citizens Financial declares $0.36 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Presents At Morgan Stanley 10th Annual Financials Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Miss Citizens Financial Group’s (NYSE:CFG) 49% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Caxton Associates Lp, which manages about $10.75B and $688.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) by 1,871 shares to 1,083 shares, valued at $280,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Okta Inc by 4,217 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,121 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Williams Jones Assoc Ltd Liability stated it has 1,842 shares. Stephens Group Ltd accumulated 0.95% or 81,720 shares. Credit Agricole S A has 1.44% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 46,213 shares. Advisors Cap Llc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Riverpark Advsrs reported 0.83% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Pinebridge Invests LP holds 4,257 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 3,034 were accumulated by Greenleaf Tru. Telemus Cap Ltd owns 1,650 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 360,204 shares. North Carolina-based Horizon Invs Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Mckinley Capital Mngmt Delaware invested in 0.65% or 15,714 shares. Waters Parkerson Limited Liability Company invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Blair William & Co Il reported 88,610 shares. Raymond James Na invested in 870 shares. 4,385 are held by Panagora Asset Mngmt.

Since July 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $2.65 million activity.

More notable recent Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: V, ISRG, CAT – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BPR, BRSS, ISRG – Nasdaq” published on April 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Cancer Treatment Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) – Nasdaq” published on January 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Q2 Earnings Beat, Guidance Narrowed – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Kames Capital Plc, which manages about $3.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marketaxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 7,077 shares to 386,519 shares, valued at $95.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) by 51,467 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 477,840 shares, and cut its stake in Tpg Re Finance Trust Inc..