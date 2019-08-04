As Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Share Price Rose, Point72 Asset Management LP Has Raised Position by $6.40 Million; Sei Investments Company Has Cut Holding in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) as Shares Declined

Point72 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 49.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp bought 200,059 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The hedge fund held 602,812 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.59 million, up from 402,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $35.51. About 4.15 million shares traded or 2.14% up from the average. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 24/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Announces Redemption of Subordinated Notes; 23/04/2018 – DJ Citizens Financial Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CZFS); 18/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Inc expected to post earnings of 76 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 21/03/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Raises Prime Rate to 4.75%; 27/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Svcs 1Q EPS $1.22; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – EARNINGS PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE ACCRETION OF APPROXIMATELY 2% IN 2019 FROM DEAL; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL HAS NO IMPACT ON EXECUTION OF CITIZENS’ PLANNED SHARE REPURCHASES UNDER 2017 CAPITAL PLAN; 26/03/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – $750 MLN NOTES CONSIST OF $500 MLN 3.700% FIXED-RATE NOTES DUE 2023, $250 MLN FLOATING-RATE NOTES DUE 2023; 24/04/2018 – SpeciFi from Citizens Investment Services® Wins 2018 Celent Model Wealth Manager Platform Award; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Net Interest Income $1.09B

Sei Investments Company decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 3.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company sold 17,921 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 488,178 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.34M, down from 506,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $37.42. About 8.53 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 233,100 shares to 135,400 shares, valued at $5.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG) by 650,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,000 shares, and cut its stake in Encana Corp (Call) (NYSE:ECA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold CFG shares while 179 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 416.89 million shares or 3.37% less from 431.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gradient Limited Liability owns 201,531 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Wellington Shields & Llc holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 15,200 shares. Northern Tru holds 0.04% or 5.56 million shares in its portfolio. Heritage Wealth Advisors holds 0% or 1,555 shares in its portfolio. Lazard Asset Limited Liability Com invested in 0.28% or 5.25 million shares. Cypress Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 236,950 shares or 1.42% of their US portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 0.05% or 18,346 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 168,922 shares. Moreover, Blb&B Lc has 0.04% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 10,745 shares. Castine Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 4.1% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). The Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Communications Limited has invested 0.06% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). 32,698 are owned by Peapack Gladstone Finance. First Business Financial Service stated it has 14,396 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd stated it has 132,253 shares. Adage Cap Prtn Grp Inc Limited Liability owns 2.38 million shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio.

Sei Investments Company, which manages about $29.78B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Grid Plc by 10,916 shares to 56,742 shares, valued at $3.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Azz Inc (NYSE:AZZ) by 8,072 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,161 shares, and has risen its stake in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES).

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.03 million for 22.82 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.