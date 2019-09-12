As Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Market Value Rose, Zwj Investment Counsel Has Lifted Position; Polaris Capital Management Stake in Fnb (FNB) Has Decreased by $498,300

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 3.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc bought 14,624 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The institutional investor held 393,951 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.93M, up from 379,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $36.56. About 2.87M shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 3% ACCRETIVE TO 2020 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 78C, EST. 75C; 21/05/2018 – Citizens Fincl Group Announces Pricing of $300 M Preferred Stk Offering; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO REDUCE CO’S BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER ONE RATIO BY ABOUT 18 BASIS POINTS AT DEAL CLOSE; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Acquisition of Franklin American Mortgage Expected to Close in 3Q; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Reports First Quarter Net Income of $388 Million and Diluted EPS of $0.78; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group, Inc. To Expand Mortgage Banking Business With Acquisition Of Franklin American Mortgage Company; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q EPS 78c; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Net $381M; 19/03/2018 – BARNIER: FULL AGREEMENT ON CITIZENS, FINANCIAL SETTLEMENT

Polaris Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Fnb Corp (FNB) by 18.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Capital Management Llc sold 45,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% . The hedge fund held 197,580 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.33 million, down from 242,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fnb Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.57. About 739,847 shares traded. F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) has declined 7.24% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FNB News: 20/03/2018 – FNB Corp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – FNB CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS – FIRSTRAND HAS BEEN AWARDED SHORT-TERM INSURANCE LICENCE BY THE FINANCIAL SERVICES BOARD; 20/03/2018 – FNB NAMIBIA NAMES RJC HAMER AS A DIRECTOR; 19/03/2018 – FNB – LICENCE WILL ENABLE FNB TO BECOME COMPLETE INSURER, WITH THE ABILITY TO UNDERWRITE SHORT AND LONG-TERM INSURANCE TO BUSINESSES AND RETAIL CUSTOMERS; 03/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: EUS FNB Versus FNA With On-Site Cytopathology in Solid Pancreatic Masses; 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FNB’S RATINGS, OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q EPS 26c; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q Rev $294M; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp Saw 1Q Growth in Total Loans of $1.1B; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q Net $86.8M

Analysts await F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.29 per share. FNB’s profit will be $96.75 million for 9.97 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by F.N.B. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 28 investors sold FNB shares while 85 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 236.28 million shares or 1.48% less from 239.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ls Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Cambridge Inv Advsrs reported 0.02% of its portfolio in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Fuller And Thaler Asset Mngmt has 1.64% invested in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Trexquant Inv Lp owns 68,376 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Victory Capital Management has 0.06% invested in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Ghp Invest Advsr reported 0.19% of its portfolio in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0.01% or 177,900 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has invested 0.02% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). State Street stated it has 12.01 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mycio Wealth Prns Ltd Com holds 0.02% or 22,418 shares. Ubs Asset Americas accumulated 497,169 shares or 0% of the stock. Invesco Limited has 0% invested in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Co accumulated 51,331 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Stieven Advsrs Ltd Partnership owns 883,091 shares. Qs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 237,895 shares.

