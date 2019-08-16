As Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Market Value Rose, Claar Advisors Trimmed Stake; Bellecapital International LTD Raised Its Stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by $643,126 as Share Value Rose

Claar Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 71.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Claar Advisors Llc sold 136,788 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The hedge fund held 54,554 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77 million, down from 191,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Claar Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.17% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $32.42. About 2.08 million shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL HAS NO IMPACT ON EXECUTION OF CITIZENS’ PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED PLANNED SHARE REPURCHASES UNDER ITS 2017 CAPITAL PLAN; 21/05/2018 – Citizens Fincl Group Announces Pricing of $300 M Preferred Stk Offering; 21/03/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Raises Prime Rate to 4.75%; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.16%, EST. 3.14%; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Reports First Quarter Net Income of $388 Million and Diluted EPS of $0.78; 22/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group to Participate in the Bernstein 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference 2018; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL FOR FOR $511 MLN IN CASH; 14/05/2018 – Loews Adds Kinder Morgan, Exits Citizens Financial: 13F; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $1,091 MLN VS $1,005 MLN; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q EPS 78c

Bellecapital International Ltd increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bellecapital International Ltd bought 13,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 153,822 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.21M, up from 139,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $54.33. About 6.50M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: ON TRACK TO DO TOTAL $3.8B OF COST CUTS BY 2019; 07/03/2018 – RICOH FURTHER PLANS TO SELL ITS EQUITY STAKE IN A DISTRIBUTOR FOR SOFT-DRINK MAKER COCA-COLA FOR ABOUT 56 BILLION YEN – NIKKEI; 30/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS COCA-COLA’S AA3/P-1 RATINGS; OUTLOOK CHANGED TO; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: 2/3 OF PORTFOLIO IN U.K. WILL NOT PAY SUGAR TAX; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Europe Unit Case Volume Up 4%; 31/05/2018 – Coca-Cola takes a sip of Japan’s alcoholic drinks business; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Focus on Healthier Drinks Pays Off With Profit Beat; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA 1Q ADJ OPER REV $7.6B, EST. $7.35B; 08/05/2018 – PURECIRCLE LTD PURE.L – COCA-COLA STEVIA NO SUGAR WAS LAUNCHED IN NEW ZEALAND; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 2018 EPS Cont Ops Up 8%-10%

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nwq Invest Mngmt Limited Co invested in 830,190 shares. Burns J W & Ny has 0.82% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 71,469 shares. 5,654 are held by Polaris Greystone Financial Group Inc Ltd Llc. Jag Cap Lc accumulated 0.25% or 33,090 shares. Private Trust Communications Na has 0.58% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 78,479 were accumulated by Gamble Jones Inv Counsel. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 2.46M shares. Ci Investments reported 1.19 million shares. First State Bank has invested 0.15% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Verity And Verity Limited Liability Com has invested 0.89% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Howard Capital Mgmt has 2.13% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Wealth Architects Ltd Liability invested in 0.09% or 5,970 shares. Howe & Rusling has invested 0.01% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 13,569 are owned by Nfc Investments Lc. Brave Asset has invested 0.62% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Bellecapital International Ltd, which manages about $508.69 million and $157.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 23,248 shares to 83,256 shares, valued at $5.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12,115 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,613 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “KO Will Never Be KO’d – Seeking Alpha” on May 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Freeport-McMoRan, Microsoft and Coca-Cola – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “VDC: Slow Growth And Overvalued – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Organic sales strong at Coca-Cola – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: LMT, GE, KO, T – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

More notable recent Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Presents At Morgan Stanley 10th Annual Financials Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Citizens Financial Group to Announce Third Quarter Results on October 18, 2019 – Business Wire” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Presents At 2019 Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Citizens Financial Group Inc. – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold CFG shares while 179 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 416.89 million shares or 3.37% less from 431.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.05% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Fiera holds 0% or 14,472 shares in its portfolio. Haverford Fincl Svcs accumulated 13,000 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Moreover, Parametric Associate Limited Liability Com has 0.04% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 1.51M shares. Prudential Pcl owns 159,047 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Com Of Vermont invested 0% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). 156,043 are held by Goelzer Mgmt. First Hawaiian State Bank holds 65,772 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Gam Holding Ag holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 39,469 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Holding Ltd Liability invested in 0.1% or 338,409 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 16,000 shares. Us Comml Bank De owns 43,018 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Group Inc One Trading Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 132,700 shares. Cypress Mgmt Lc stated it has 236,950 shares or 1.42% of all its holdings.