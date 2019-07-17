As Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Market Value Declined, Engineers Gate Manager LP Boosted Its Stake by $4.78 Million; Twele Capital Management Decreased Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Holding by $3.86 Million; Stock Value Rose

Twele Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 91.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twele Capital Management Inc sold 241,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,341 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $358,000, down from 263,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $15.73. About 525,606 shares traded or 37.31% up from the average. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has declined 16.07% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp increased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 210.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp bought 149,444 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.78% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 220,343 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.16M, up from 70,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $34.35. About 3.30M shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 19.20% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 24/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL – REDEMPTION PRICE FOR NOTES WILL BE EQUAL TO 100% OF NOTES REDEEMED, PLUS ANY ACCRUED & UNPAID INTEREST TO, BUT EXCLUDING DATE; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – EARNINGS PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE ACCRETION OF APPROXIMATELY 2% IN 2019 FROM DEAL; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL TO ACQUIRE FRANKLIN AMERICAN MORTGAGE; 18/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Inc expected to post earnings of 76 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 23/04/2018 – DJ Citizens Financial Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CZFS); 24/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP – REDEMPTION ON JUNE 29, 2018, OF ALL OUTSTANDING 5.158% FIXED-TO-FLOATING CALLABLE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE JUNE 29, 2023; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL HAS NO IMPACT ON EXECUTION OF CITIZENS’ PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED PLANNED SHARE REPURCHASES UNDER ITS 2017 CAPITAL PLAN; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 78C; 14/05/2018 – Casablanca Lender CFG Set to Join Moroccan Push Into West Africa; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Rev $1.5B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold CFG shares while 179 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 416.89 million shares or 3.37% less from 431.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Corp invested in 183,846 shares. Putnam Fl Com holds 215,664 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase invested in 18.63M shares. First Midwest Savings Bank Division holds 0.1% or 22,729 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Shields Management Ltd Llc owns 16,000 shares. Andra Ap owns 178,800 shares. Olstein Mngmt LP owns 1.75% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 325,500 shares. Foundry Lc holds 0.8% or 613,150 shares in its portfolio. Earnest Prtn Limited holds 244 shares. Natixis Advsr Lp reported 477,580 shares stake. The Illinois-based Prudential Public Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). New York-based Tiedemann Limited Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Moreover, State Street Corporation has 0.06% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Florida-based Raymond James Fincl Service Advsrs Inc has invested 0% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Daiwa Gru Inc holds 0.01% or 17,910 shares.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79M and $1.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Angi Homeservices Inc by 63,467 shares to 72,713 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Community Health Sys Inc New (NYSE:CYH) by 377,132 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,000 shares, and cut its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. $305,234 worth of Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) shares were bought by Baker James C.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Georgia-based Vident Investment Advisory Lc has invested 0.17% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Lpl Financial Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). L S Advsrs Inc holds 0.16% or 75,238 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 25,281 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Com stated it has 10,346 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sandy Spring Bancorp holds 800 shares. Citigroup invested in 5,800 shares. Smith Moore & owns 10,557 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 58,439 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc reported 1,148 shares. Schnieders Mngmt Ltd reported 122,192 shares stake. M&R Mgmt holds 0.02% or 4,935 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). First Foundation Advsrs accumulated 739,539 shares or 0.7% of the stock. Shoker Inv Counsel stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN).