As Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Market Valuation Rose, Claar Advisors Trimmed Position; Advanced Drain Sys Del (WMS) Stake Increased by White Elm Capital Llc

Claar Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 71.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Claar Advisors Llc sold 136,788 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The hedge fund held 54,554 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77 million, down from 191,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Claar Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $35.51. About 4.15 million shares traded or 2.14% up from the average. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Unit Citizens Bank N.A. Will Purchase Assets for $511M in Cash; 15/05/2018 – Citizens Strategic & Tactical Allocation Risk Portfolios Now Available Through Citizens Investment Services; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 78C, EST. 75C; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 78C; 14/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group to Launch Citizens Access, a Nationwide Direct-to-Consumer Digital Platform; 24/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP – REDEMPTION ON JUNE 29, 2018, OF ALL OUTSTANDING 5.158% FIXED-TO-FLOATING CALLABLE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE JUNE 29, 2023; 04/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC CFG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL FOR FOR $511 MLN IN CASH; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup won’t use high deposit rates to win digital accounts -exec; 14/05/2018 – Casablanca Lender CFG Set to Join Moroccan Push Into West Africa

White Elm Capital Llc increased its stake in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del (WMS) by 14.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc bought 54,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.02% . The hedge fund held 425,209 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.96 million, up from 370,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $33.52. About 328,551 shares traded or 33.52% up from the average. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) has risen 25.80% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WMS News: 29/05/2018 – Correct: Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Adjusted EBITDA $220M-$240M; 30/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. Appoints New Directors; 06/03/2018 Advanced Drainage Systems Launches “ADS Installation Guides” Mobile App; 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE 4Q LOSS/SHR 11C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Advanced Drainage Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMS); 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Capital Expenditures $60M-$70M; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Sales $1.375B-$1.425B; 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS BOOSTS DIV TO 8C/SHR, WAS 7C, EST. 8C; 31/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS – EXPANDED BOARD & APPOINTED ROSS M. JONES AND MICHAEL B. COLEMAN TO FILL NEWLY CREATED VACANCIES, EFFECTIVE MAY 23

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold CFG shares while 179 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 416.89 million shares or 3.37% less from 431.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability stated it has 169,394 shares. Lpl Finance Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). 8,880 were accumulated by Conning. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Llc has 0.06% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 44,602 shares. Paragon Management Ltd invested 0.18% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Blb&B Advisors Ltd Co holds 0.04% or 10,745 shares. Dupont Cap Corporation reported 211,342 shares. Prelude Cap Management Limited, New York-based fund reported 4,363 shares. Stoneridge Investment Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.62% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). The Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.39% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Liability invested in 208,050 shares. Marietta Prns Limited Liability Company accumulated 107,689 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdings Sa holds 0.01% or 46,291 shares in its portfolio. Blair William And Communications Il holds 0.01% or 50,495 shares. Pnc Fin Group Inc holds 0.08% or 2.56 million shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 4.30% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.93 per share. CFG’s profit will be $444.16 million for 9.15 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual earnings per share reported by Citizens Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.04% EPS growth.

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $379.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Godaddy Inc by 77,456 shares to 236,673 shares, valued at $17.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 13,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,900 shares, and cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold WMS shares while 40 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 41.37 million shares or 0.11% less from 41.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Bancorporation reported 72,900 shares. Ameritas Inv Partners Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Hbk Investments LP holds 0.01% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) or 38,823 shares. The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Pnc Services Gru Inc holds 0.01% or 429,963 shares. Signaturefd has invested 0% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Tudor Inv Et Al reported 0.02% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Shell Asset Mgmt Communications owns 0.01% invested in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) for 12,850 shares. Federated Invsts Pa holds 229,021 shares. Fifth Third Bancorporation stated it has 225,949 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. James Invest Research Inc owns 0.01% invested in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) for 4,610 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Inc owns 369,145 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 705,918 shares. Lord Abbett & Ltd Com invested in 0% or 49,305 shares. Capital Fund Mngmt Sa, a France-based fund reported 15,800 shares.