As Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Market Valuation Declined, Palouse Capital Management Lifted Its Position; Union Bankshares Has Cut Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stake by $670,980

Union Bankshares Corp decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 8.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp sold 12,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 138,981 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.50 million, down from 151,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $247.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $57.85. About 1.68 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 04/04/2018 – Cloudian to Demonstrate IP-Based Media Workflows with Cisco at NAB Show 2018; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs TQ Delta, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/12/2018; 05/04/2018 – Colt Fast-Tracks the Delivery of New Services with Cisco Segment Routing and Ethernet VPN; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Salesforce, Exits Cisco; 29/03/2018 – The Information: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 18/04/2018 – Global Network Access Control (NAC) Market (2018-2022) Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 27.23% – Key Vendors are Cisco, ForeScout Technologies, and HPE – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Non-GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 63.9% and 62.9%, Respectively; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on the Ability to Execute Axis; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE

Palouse Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 20.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc bought 28,062 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.78% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 161,924 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.26 million, up from 133,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $35.6. About 731,139 shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 19.20% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 24/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Announces Redemption of Subordinated Notes; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Expects Acquisition of Franklin American Mortgage to Have Crossover Earnback Period of Under 3 Yr; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 78C, EST. 75C; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Rev $1.5B; 14/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Casablanca Lender CFG Set to Join Moroccan Push Into West Africa; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Reports First Quarter Net Income of $388 Million and Diluted EPS of $0.78; 19/03/2018 – BARNIER: FULL AGREEMENT ON CITIZENS, FINANCIAL SETTLEMENT; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL EXPECTED TO IMPROVE FEE INCOME, PRODUCE ATTRACTIVE RETURNS, HAVE CROSSOVER EARNBACK PERIOD OF LESS THAN 3 YEARS; 04/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC CFG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cutler Counsel Lc holds 0.06% or 6,015 shares. Loomis Sayles LP has invested 2.38% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp holds 680,843 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. 25,565 were accumulated by Botty Limited Liability Corporation. Williams Jones Limited Liability Company has 607,479 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. 134,857 are held by First Merchants. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc owns 44,270 shares or 2.3% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Blue Fin has 0.69% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 24,521 shares. Willis Investment Counsel accumulated 740,738 shares. Fairview Capital Invest Management Ltd Company stated it has 4,047 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Keystone Finance Planning owns 74,551 shares or 1.99% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lesa Sroufe And has 0.27% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters accumulated 89,500 shares. American Money Management Limited Company reported 11,630 shares. Glenview Bancorp Trust Dept accumulated 196,334 shares or 4.53% of the stock.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 19.28 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Union Bankshares Corp, which manages about $361.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 5,195 shares to 42,114 shares, valued at $3.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWY) by 159,621 shares in the quarter, for a total of 267,353 shares, and has risen its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI).

Palouse Capital Management Inc, which manages about $320.11M and $260.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 1,035 shares to 13,792 shares, valued at $5.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 94,565 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,267 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

