As Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Market Valuation Declined, Ipswich Investment Management Co Increased by $2.27 Million Its Stake; Griffin Asset Management Has Decreased Stake in Facebook (FB) by $397,570 as Share Price Rose

Griffin Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 15.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc sold 2,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,762 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13 million, down from 15,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $562.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $197.11. About 9.88M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New U.S. Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe; 28/03/2018 – Facebook needs to change its business model to win back trust, says early advisor; 10/04/2018 – Facebook is launching a data abuse bounty program to ask its users to help it find companies using unauthorized data; 26/04/2018 – EU strikes deal forcing Netflix, Amazon to fund European content; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg: ‘Will Investigate All Apps That Had Access to Large Amounts of Information’; 10/04/2018 – Lebara hooks up with WorldRemit in money transfer pact; 27/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Facebook’s Zuckerberg to testify before U.S. Congress; 20/03/2018 – WRAL NEWS in NC: #BREAKING: Firm accused of misusing Facebook data suspends CEO; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK TO BAN DEVELOPERS THAT MISUSE IDENTIFIABLE INFORMATION; 28/03/2018 – Playboy Deactivates its Facebook Account

Ipswich Investment Management Co increased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 23695% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipswich Investment Management Co bought 71,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.78% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 71,385 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32 million, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $37.56. About 2.31 million shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 19.20% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL TO ACQUIRE FRANKLIN AMERICAN MORTGAGE; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $78M; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 78C, EST. 75C; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – EARNINGS PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE ACCRETION OF APPROXIMATELY 2% IN 2019 FROM DEAL; 24/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP – REDEMPTION ON JUNE 29, 2018, OF ALL OUTSTANDING 5.158% FIXED-TO-FLOATING CALLABLE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE JUNE 29, 2023; 20/04/2018 – DJ Citizens Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFG); 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 3% ACCRETIVE TO 2020 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 78C; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO REDUCE CO’S BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER ONE RATIO BY ABOUT 18 BASIS POINTS AT DEAL CLOSE; 14/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $252,443 activity. Shares for $1.35M were sold by Stretch Colin. Wehner David M. sold $788,374 worth of stock.

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93 million and $707.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 14,896 shares to 198,673 shares, valued at $6.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verisk Analytics Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 3,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,280 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 25.40 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

