As Citizens Financ (CFG) Shares Declined, Holder Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado Has Lowered Stake; Badger Meter (BMI) Stock Declined While Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Lowered Its Position

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Badger Meter Inc (BMI) by 14.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc sold 263,222 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.99% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.51 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.79M, down from 1.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Badger Meter Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $57.07. About 32,422 shares traded. Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) has risen 20.85% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BMI News: 27/04/2018 – Badger Meter Declares Dividend of 13c; 13/03/2018 – Badger Meter Announces First Quarter Conference Call; 31/03/2018 – BMI Healthcare’s majority owner to quit as profits squeezed; 27/04/2018 – BADGER METER PROMOTES KENNETH BOCKHORST TO PRESIDENT; DECLARES; 22/05/2018 – BMI of Texas Patient Loses 210 Pounds after Sleeve Gastrectomy & Receives American Heart Association Lifestyle Change Award; 17/04/2018 – Badger Meter 1Q EPS 26c; 09/04/2018 – BMI To Honor Legendary Film Composer John Williams With A Special Award Bearing His Name At The 34th Annual BMI Film, TV & Visual Media Awards; 12/03/2018 – Apollo Endosurgery Announces Conclusion of LAP-BAND Low BMI Post-Approval Study; 10/04/2018 – BMI Research: Global economic and political order to become notably multi-polar by 2050; Internet of Things and the Low Carbon Economy to reshape industries; 09/04/2018 – BMI of Texas Expands Practice with Addition of Fellowship-Trained Bariatric Surgeon Dr. Punam Patel

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado decreased its stake in Citizens Financ (CFG) by 19.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado sold 17,087 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.78% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 69,535 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.26 million, down from 86,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado who had been investing in Citizens Financ for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $35.31. About 1.72 million shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 19.20% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 14/05/2018 – Loews Adds Kinder Morgan, Exits Citizens Financial: 13F; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE MODESTLY ACCRETIVE TO SECOND HALF 2018; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Puchase Includes Mortgage Servicing Rights Portfolio Valued at $550M; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.16%, EST. 3.14%; 16/05/2018 – Citizens Financial at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – EARNINGS PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE ACCRETION OF APPROXIMATELY 2% IN 2019 FROM DEAL; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q EPS 78c; 24/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP – REDEMPTION ON JUNE 29, 2018, OF ALL OUTSTANDING 5.158% FIXED-TO-FLOATING CALLABLE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE JUNE 29, 2023; 27/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Svcs 1Q EPS $1.22; 21/03/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Announces Prime Rate Change

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold CFG shares while 179 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 416.89 million shares or 3.37% less from 431.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 70,135 were accumulated by Lpl Fin Limited Liability Corporation. The Massachusetts-based Ipswich Invest Management Commerce Incorporated has invested 0.76% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.02% or 103,513 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 24,300 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 527,814 were accumulated by Barclays Public Llc. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 8,597 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can has 813,336 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.05% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) or 739,992 shares. Moreover, Reilly Finance Advsr Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). The Nebraska-based Farmers & Merchants Investments has invested 0% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Td Asset Mngmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 214,377 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 21,095 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Lc, a Michigan-based fund reported 25,908 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 7.27 million shares.

Analysts await Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $0.95 EPS, up 7.95% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.88 per share. CFG’s profit will be $423.29M for 9.29 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by Citizens Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.15% EPS growth.

More notable recent Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Citizens Financial Group (CFG) to purchase certain assets of Bowstring Advisors – StreetInsider.com” on February 19, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Meet the woman leading Chase’s branch expansion in Pittsburgh – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on May 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citizens Financial +1.5% after Q1 beats – Seeking Alpha” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citizens Financial Group: A 6.35% Fixed-To-Floating Yielder IPO – Seeking Alpha” published on February 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Action From Detroit And ICR – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 12, 2019.

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, which manages about $15.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtrnc Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 11,188 shares to 1.78 million shares, valued at $161.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waste Managment (NYSE:WM) by 3,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,468 shares, and has risen its stake in Vici Properties.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $936,466 activity. $590,190 worth of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) shares were sold by MEEUSEN RICHARD A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.62 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 7 investors sold BMI shares while 55 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 21.77 million shares or 3.42% less from 22.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teton Advsrs Inc holds 0.15% or 28,000 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). Mutual Of America Capital Management Lc stated it has 836 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jane Street Grp Inc Limited Liability Company reported 4,996 shares stake. Bluemountain Capital Ltd Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 51 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). 11,276 are owned by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv stated it has 0% in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). Gamco Investors Inc Et Al stated it has 0.07% in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). Gsa Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). Envestnet Asset Management Inc stated it has 51,517 shares. Laurion Capital Mngmt Lp has 0.01% invested in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) for 10,882 shares. D E Shaw Com Inc holds 34,326 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fdx has invested 0.03% in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI).

Analysts await Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, up 11.90% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.42 per share. BMI’s profit will be $13.69 million for 30.36 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Badger Meter, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.03% EPS growth.